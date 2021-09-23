The first trailer has been released for Muppets Haunted Mansion, the first-ever Halloween special from The Muppets. Set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Oct. 8, the special brings back all of our favorite muppets with celebrity guest stars including Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride). You can watch the trailer below.

In Muppets Haunted Mansion, the Great Gonzo - world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth ...The Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will also feature special appearances from Chrissy Metz (as Harriet), Alfonso Ribeiro (as Fred), Edward Asner (as Claude), Jeannie Mai (as Maude), Danny Trejo (as Huet), Sasheer Zamata (as Mary), Craig Robinson (as Bust), Skai Jackson (as Bust), Pat Sajak (as Bust), Geoff Keighley (as Bust), Justina Machado (as Bust), John Stamos (as Himself), and Kim Irvine (as Haunted Mansion Maid).

This Muppets special is also notable for featuring the final role of beloved actor Ed Asner. As mentioned above, he posthumously appears as one of many guest stars in Muppets Haunted Mansion, and it has turned out to be the actor's last performance. Asner, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Up star passed away in August at the age of 91.

The Muppets Haunted Mansion EP will also be set for release on Friday, Oct. 8 from Walt Disney Records. It will include three new original songs titled "Rest in Peace," "Life Hereafter" and "Tie the Knot Tango," plus a cover of "Dancing in the Moonlight."

"It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more," Kermit the Frog previously said in a statement. "Today, I'm proud to say: 'It's time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!' And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but....here we go again."

This isn't the only project in the works at Disney based on the company's theme park attraction of the same name. It was recently announced that a new Haunted Mansion movie is in development with Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson in starring roles. A previous live-action movie was released in 2003 which starred Eddie Murphy.

The Muppet Show has also been rebooted with the new series Muppets Now on Disney+. Consisting of six episodes, the show premiered on the streamer last year. The show does include Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and all of the other familiar Muppets, though some fans have been critical about the change in Kermit the Frog's voice.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 8. You can also watch classic episodes of The Muppet Show on the streaming service.