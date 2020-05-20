Kermit the Frog and the rest of his Muppet friends are coming to Disney+ this summer. Muppets Now, a new unscripted series, is set to make its debut on the streaming service on July 31, Disney has announced. The series was first announced last August ahead of the launch of the service. Now, we finally know when these beloved characters will make their return to the small screen.
Today is dubbed National Streaming Day and, as part of the celebration, the Disney+ Twitter account debuted the new official key art for Muppets Now, in addition to revealing the release date. There is no word yet on what the release schedule will look like, whether it be a weekly show, full seasons at a time, or what have you. The announcement reads as follows.
"Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #MuppetsNow will be available July 31 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India."
In the thread, most of the Muppet gang had fun with the "key art idea. Fozzie, Gonzo, the Electic Mayhem, Bunsen Honeydew, Pepe, Miss Piggy and Kermit all got in on the action in the thread, presenting their own versions of a poster for the show. Fozzie, in a very on-brand move, took things quite literally and shared a picture of himself holding a set of keys. Gonzo was up to business as usual as well, sharing a poster of himself and several chickens. Piggy, in true-to-form fashion, shared a version with herself as the center of attention.
This brings the Muppets back to TV for the first time in several years. ABC aired a single season of a show, simply titled The Muppets, which kicked off in 2015. It took more of a workplace comedy approach, which didn't work well enough to keep it going for season 2. 2011's The Muppets was quite successful as a movie and earned a follow-up in 2014, Muppets Most Wanted. But that was the last time the characters graced the big screen. Ever since, it seems Disney has struggled in figuring out what to do with them.
At one point, Josh Gad was developing a new scripted Muppets series for Disney+ that would have taken place in the 80s and served as a sequel of sorts to Muppets Take Manhattan. That idea was scrapped somewhere along the way, though Disney never offered up an explanation.
Instead, for now, we will get to see what these iconic characters look like in unscripted form on Disney+, which represents something new. We should expect to see a trailer for Muppets Now soon, with the release date creepoing up. Be sure to check out the announcement from the official Disney+ Twitter account.