The first trailer for Muppets Now is here. Disney has been struggling a bit when it comes to what to do with Jim Henson's beloved creations. We haven't had a movie in six years, the last attempt at network TV didn't pan out and at least one recent project wound up on the scrap heap. Now, they are trying something totally new as this represents the first time in the history of the Muppets that they will be going unscripted with the new series on Disney+.

We open up with Kermit trying to explain to an attorney, delightfully played by an otter, what they are trying to accomplish. We then see bits and pieces of forthcoming episodes, including a few celebrity guest stars such as Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen and Aubrey Plaza. But the otter lawyer shuts down Kermit from delivering any details in a hurry. On the one hand, it looks very much like the Muppets that we have come to know and love. On the other, it looks like a genuine attempt at something different, which could be just what the doctor ordered.

Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio's first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. The first season consists of six episodes and sees Scooter rushing to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, which means he is going to have to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions and complications may arise from whatever his Muppet counterparts throw at him. Soapbox Films collaborated with The Muppets Studio to produce the series.

Per Disney, the show is "overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed." It is also said that the show will be a return to the "startling silliness and chaotic fun" that made the characters famous in the first place. Season 1 will feature Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker conducting crazy experiments, as well as lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy.

In recent years, Disney has tried several times to revive the Muppets for modern audiences. The last genuinely successful effort was arguably 2011's movie The Muppets, which was met with widespread acclaim and box office success. Its successor, Muppets Most Wanted, wasn't able to recapture that same magic commercially. In 2015, The Muppets returned with a new primetime show on ABC. But the workplace comedy angle didn't take and it lasted just one season.

More recently, Josh Gad attempted to create a series for tag/disney-plus/|Disney+ that would have served as a sequel to Muppets Take Manhattan. Unfortunately, that fell apart over creative differences. At that point, the studio decided to go in another direction, and this is what came about. Muppets Now is set to debut Friday, July 31 on Disney+. New episodes will be released every Friday. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer from The Muppets YouTube channel.