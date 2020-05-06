It is safe to say that 2020 has, thus far, not been a banner year for humanity. Seemingly, things keep going from bad to worse at every turn, with the universe piling on repeatedly. Recently, reports began circulating that so-called "murder hornets" have invaded the U.S. after making their way here from Asia. Not only are they capable of decimating bee populations, but they are terrifyingly large insects that pack a potentially lethal sting.

So the Murder Hornets would certainly make for a great 2020 horror Movie. These creatures sound like something out of a horror movie in many ways, as they can sting right through a beekeeping suit. Though, they don't typically go after humans, according to expects. Still, social media chatter has made it quite clear people want nothing to do with these two-inch flying terrors. But one has to imagine that there is a movie opportunity here just waiting to happen.

Yes, the movie business is effectively shut down entirely right now, but once things pick back up, how long before a studio decides to make a Murder Hornets movie? Creature features that exaggerate real-life terrors of nature have been a staple for decades. For sharks, we have Jaws. For gators, we have Lake Placid. For snakes, we have Anaconda. The list goes on. With that in mind, we have assembled a list of directors that could bring this movie to life.

Instead of making an unrealistic wishlist, I have decided to assemble a group of directors who could seemingly take on the job in a number of scenarios. Would it be a massive blockbuster? A micro-budget SyFy original? It's hard to say! But for virtually every conceivable option, we've got a filmmaker or two for the job.

Michael Dougherty

This seems like the choice, assuming the proposed movie were to be made with a relatively big budget. Michael Dougherty is known for his monsters, even long before he directed 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Admittedly, the movie didn't connect at the box office the way Warner Bros. had hoped, but it delivered on the creature front. The filmmaker was also behind the Christmas horror flick Krampus, which featured all sorts of crazy, practical creature effects, as well as the cult classic Trick 'r Treat. If the idea is to turn Murder Hornets into a big blockbuster, Dougherty feels like the guy who could get the job done.

Paul W.S. Anderson

There are few directors who have made as much out of mid-budget movies as Paul W.S. Anderson has. Aside from being the key creative behind the highly successful Resident Evil movie series, which remains the highest-grossing video game movie franchise of all time, Anderson has also directed flicks such as Alien vs. Predator, Death Race and the original Mortal Kombat live-action adaptation. If this were to go in the mid-budget, kind of schlocky direction, Anderson could easily fit the bill.

Renny Harlin

Cut from a similar cloth as Paul W.S. Anderson, Renny Harlin has made a quite successful career out of directing blockbuster action and/or horror flicks, with admittedly mixed results. But taking in his resume, as a whole, this seems like a very believable choice to turn Murder Hornets into a Hollywood reality. Harlin has directed movies such as A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger and, more recently, The Legend of Hercules. Perhaps most importantly as it pertains to this argument, Harlin directed Deep Blue Sea. Imagine that, but with giant killer hornets instead of sharks. I rest my case.

Roxanne Benjamin

Operating under the assumption that a streaming service such as Netflix, or possibly the horror-themed Shudder, could easily give something like this the green light, they could most definitely look to Roxanne Benjamin to step behind the camera. Benjamin directed segments in the well-regarded horror anthologies XX and Southbound. She made her feature debut with the under-the-radar Body at Brighton Rock which, for my money, was truly terrifying. Benjamin has also directed episodes of Creepshow and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This is a filmmaker who deserves an attention-grabbing project. Murder Hornets could be that project.

Jack Perez

Here we are getting to an option that, in some ways, feels like the most plausible of the bunch. Jack Perez is probably known best as the man who directed the 2009 cult classic B-movie creature feature, Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus. If we are to assume that a likely possibility is that SyFy, or someone else, gives Murder Hornets the low-budget made-for-TV treatment, Perez is the man. Speaking of Deep Blue Sea, Perez, at one point, was hired to write a version of Deep Blue Sea 2 that ultimately never got made, but sounded absolutely bananas. That idea alone would make his version of this movie worth seeing.

Greg McLean

Here, we have what seems like it could be arguably the most realistic scenario, and perhaps the best scenario of the bunch. Blumhouse Productions has become the go-to studio for low-budget horror movies that can do gangbusters business at the box office. Blumhouse is behind The Purge, Paranormal Activity, Sinister and Get Out, amongst many others. It is highly conceivable to imagine a world in which Blumhouse develops a Murder Hornets movie. The studio likes to work with filmmakers repeatedly and Greg McLean feels like the perfect fit. McLean directed The Belko Experiment for Blumhouse, which was written by James Gunn. Some of his other credits include Wolf Creek and Jungle. McLean's resume speaks to it, and he seems like a good fit when it comes to filmmakers the studio has partnered with in recent years.

Chelsea Stardust

Last, but certainly not least, for another option in the Blumhouse camp, we have Chelsea Stardust. The up-and-coming filmmaker previously directed one of the best-reviewed episodes of the Blumhouse-produced horror anthology series Into the Dark with the Mother's Day episode All That We Destroy. Stardust also directed last year's Satanic Panic. She's got the horror chops and the relationship with the studio. Now just give her some terrifying creatures to work with and let the magic happen.