Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston look to be reuniting for another round of mysterious shenanigans involving murder, as Netflix is in development on Murder Mystery 2. While Sandler and Aniston aren't confirmed for the follow-up just yet, it's unlikely the streaming service would move forward on the project without the stars that helped make the first movie a success. In any event, Sandler's presence on Netflix isn't going anywhere.

According to a new report, James Vanderbilt, who penned this year's Murder Mystery, is in negotiations to return and pen the sequel. Story details remain under wraps at this time. Some of Vanderbilt's other credits include Darkness Falls, Zodiac, White House Down, The Meg and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So it's an admittedly mixed bag. The report also points out that he's one of the higher paid writers in Hollywood right now. It's also worth pointing out that he served as a producer on this year's acclaimed horror flick Ready or Not, which went on to become something of a sleeper hit. Kyle Newacheck directed the first movie, but there's no word yet on whether not he would return as well.

Murder Mystery reunited Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who previously starred alongside one another in the romcom Just Go With It. Netflix is notoriously stingy when it comes to releasing any sort of ratings figures, but the streamer proudly boasted that 31 million households streamed the comedy within its first 72 hours of release back in June. That makes it one of the most successful original movies, in terms of sheer viewing, that that the company has ever released. As such, a sequel, from a business perspective, makes every bit of sense.

The first movie centers on a New York City cop named Nick (Adam Sandler) who finally takes his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) on a long-overdue European vacation. The trip becomes more interesting when a chance meeting on their flight gets them invited to an intimate and luxurious family gathering on a massive yacht, owned by elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp). Things get complicated after Quince is murdered, leaving Nick and Audrey as the prime suspects. The cast also includes Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Gemma Arterton (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) and Luis Gerardo Mendez (We Are the Nobles).

Adam Sandler has had a successful run with Netflix. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member signed a feature deal with the company in its early days of original content, which has resulted in movies such as The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and The Week Of. Sandler also made his recent comedy special, 100% Fresh for Netflix, which went on to earn rave reviews. There is no word on how soon the sequel could begin production, but it's said to be in the very early stages. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.