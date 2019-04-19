Did you love last year's action comedy Game Over, Man!? Then you're definitely going to want to get in on Netflix's next original romantic action comedy Murder Mystery. Sure, it's the next movie in the streaming giant's exclusive deal with Adam Sandler, which is exciting on its own. But this latest endeavor is directed by Workaholics mastermind Kyle Newacheck, who is one of the most promising comedy directors of this decade.

Today, we have a first look at Murder Mystery, which is hitting Netflix sometime this June. The streaming service hasn't announced an official summer release date, but we have comfort in knowing that it'll be here in just a couple of months.

Adam Sandler reunites with Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery. This is the comedic duo's second outing together. They previously starred in the 2011 hit Just Go With It. In that one, on a weekend trip to Hawaii, a plastic surgeon convinces his loyal assistant to pose as his soon-to-be-divorced wife in order to cover up a careless lie he told to his much-younger girlfriend.

Now, we get something a little more devilish and different from the two actors, who obviously enjoy working with each other quite a bit. Netflix has not only provided the first images from the movie, they also give us this synopsis.

When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. Murder Mystery reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.

Along with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, the rest of the cast also includes such heavy hitting talent as Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp. Yes, very soon, you will get to see Adam Sandler and Terrence Stamp in a movie together, and we have a feeling it will be delightful.

Kyle Newacheck is directing the movie from a script written by James Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is quite the prolific talent in Hollywood, and seems to tackle all genres when called upon. His past projects include Darkness Falls, The Rundown and Zodiac. He contributed to The Amazing Spider-Man screenplay and its sequel, and his previous movie was Independence Day: Resurgence. He is also a producer on such hits as White House Down, Suspiria and The House with a Clock in its Walls. We can't say that Murder Mystery is going to be a masterpiece of cinema. But we can guess that it will be quite a lot of fun.

Murder Mystery marks the first time Adam Sandler and Kyle Newacheck have worked together, with Sandler breaking away from his usual tribe of filmmakers. His first Netflix original was The Ridiculous 6 directed by longtime collaborator Frank Coraci. Steve Brill directed his second outing with The Do-Over, co-starring David Spade. Brill and Sandler then re-teamed for the third Netflix project Sandy Wexler, which has garnered some of the best reviews out of the bunch. Longtime Sandler collaborator Robert Smigel directed the fourth and final movie in Adam Sandler's original exclusive contract with the streaming giant, The Week Of.

Murder Mystery is the fifth movie for Adam Sandler and Netflix, which kicks off their second exclusive deal. It appears to be quite a bit of fun, as you can see from these first images provided direct from Netflix streaming.