Netflix has released the first trailer for Murder Mystery. This is the latest collaboration between the streaming service and former Saturday Night Live cast member Adam Sandler. This time around, he's reuniting with his Just Go With It co-star Jennifer Aniston, along with a pretty impressive ensemble for, as the title implies, a classic whodunit tale set in the modern era. But, you know, set against the backdrop of a typical Sandler movie, for better or for worse.

Things start off with some gags involving low-hanging fruit, as one might expect, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston doing their best not to get into an argument on a flight. Then Aniston's character comes across a rather dashing, mysterious gentleman in first class. This leads them to a much more, interesting, high-class adventure than they had previously planned. Until things go wrong because, as the title makes explicitly clear, someone gets murdered. Hijinks ensue. Lots of attempted comedic action, lots of gags and it's all set to a Taylor Swift song. More or less, this looks like exactly what one might expect from just such a movie on paper.

Murder Mystery centers on a New York City cop (Adam Sandler) who finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a European trip that he's been promising for quite some time. Things take a turn when, on the flight, a chance meeting gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the extremely fancy yacht owned by an elderly billionaire by the name of Malcolm Quince. When Quince is brutally murdered, the unsuspecting couple becomes the prime suspects and will need to pull out all of the stops in order to clear their names.

Related: First Look at Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston in Netflix's Murder Mystery

Kyle Newacheck is in the director's chair for this one. He previously helmed Game Over, Man! for Netflix. The screenplay comes from James Vanderbilt (Zodiac). Adam Sandler recently stopped by The Ellen Degeneres show to talk about the movie. They were actually filming in Italy and, as it turns out, they ate dinner with George Clooney during filming.

"They made us homemade pizza, had an amazing time, I sat next to Bono. It was a good day. Every time I'm with Jennifer, something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer. I tend to stay at home and do nothing, and my wife is so much going, 'Why didn't I marry Aniston? Why am I stuck with you, man?' Even in Italy, she's like, 'You gotta leave the room, man'"

The ensemble cast is rounded out by Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Gemma Arterton (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters), Luis Gerardo Mendez (We Are the Nobles) and Terence Stamp (Yes Man). Adam Sandler previously made movies such as The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and The Week Of for the popular streaming service. He also released his highly-regarded comedy special, 100% Fresh, last year. Murder Mystery is set to arrive on June 14. Be sure to check out the new trailer from Netflix streaming below.