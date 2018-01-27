'Berlin. Forty years from today. A roiling city of immigrants, where East crashes against West in a sci-fi Casablanca.' Fans have been waiting for director Duncan Jones's Mute well before his Warcraft adaptation hit theaters. Now, we have our first look, as Netflix unleashes the first teaser. They also promise that a full trailer will be arriving on January 30.

Looking at this first footage, we're reminded of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, with its neon cities and it's noir thriller plot. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan, War on Everyone), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Anchorman 2), Justin Theroux (The Girl on the Train, The Leftovers) and fresh to the screen Seyneb Saleh. Mute follows last December's Bright as one of Netflix's most ambitious original movies to date. Here's the official synopsis.

"Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo (Alexander Skarsgard), unable to speak from a childhood accident - searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers. As he seeks answers, Leo finds himself mixed up with Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd) and Duck (Justin Theroux), a pair of irreverent US army surgeons on a mission all their own. This soulful sci-fi journey from filmmaker Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft) imagines a world of strange currencies in which echoes of love and humanity are still worth listening to."

The Netflix original movie is directed by Duncan Jones and written by Jones and Michael Robert Johnson (Sherlock Holmes). Stuart Fenegan is producing alongside Charles J.D. Schissel and Trevor Beattie as executive producers. Mute will begin streaming for everyone, everywhere starting February 23. Duncan Jones had this to say about the upcoming release.

"So some of you may be aware that I have previously called @Mute my 'Don Quixote.' I did this, as much like Terry Gillian's fabled film of that name, it seemed everything was against Mute ever being made. In fact, here's an early draft... from 2003! Back then the film was a very different beast. It was set in London, contemporary and the cast would have been Cary Grant, Boris Karloff & Bela Lugosi. Ok. Maybe not that cast... It was going to be my first film. I sent it to Sam Rockwell who loved it! But he wanted to play Leo, the part that would later go to Alex Skarsgard. I wouldn't budge but was so enamored with Sam, I decided to write something just for him. That was Moon. Years past, Mute kept being pushed to the back burner. Life filled up with Source Code, my amazing wife's successful battle with cancer, Warcraft, dad's cancer, baby, the wonderful woman who raised me, Marion's sad loss to brain cancer. We'd do a graphic novel with @FabryGlenn. But sadly that book never fully came to fruition. But one day... @netflix came to town! Netflix, these crazy new kids on the block, had this totally crazy philosophy on film making straight out of the 70s. Don't make 4 quad "please everyone" homogenous blobs! Make films filmmakers are passionate about & let the audience find them! So here we are. Mute. Starring Alex Skarsgård, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd. Out on Netflix February 23. Got there in the end!"

You can get your first taste of what Mute has in store in this colorfully grimy teaser. It arrives direct from Netflix's Mute Twitter.