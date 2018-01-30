Welcome to Berlin 2052, where dreams come true and man comes undone. Prepare yourself for Mute, a new Netflix Original Film, streaming only on Netflix starting February 23. Today, we get the full trailer along with a poster that invites audiences into the cold neon underbelly of the future. Here is the official synopsis.

"Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo (Alexander Skarsgard), unable to speak from a childhood accident, searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers. As he seeks answers, Leo finds himself mixed up with Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd) and Duck (Justin Theroux), a pair of irreverent US army surgeons on a mission all their own. This soulful sci-fi journey from filmmaker Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft) imagines a world of strange currencies in which echoes of love and humanity are still worth listening to."

Mute is directed by Duncan Jones and written by Jones and Michael Robert Johnson. The film is produced by Stuart Fenegan. Charles J.D. Schissel and Trevor Beattie are executive producers. Mute will be released on Netflix, February 23, 2018. Alexander Skarsgård offers this insight into his unique character.

"It's about a guy who was in an accident as a kid. He's ex-Amish, so he lives a very monastic life: he doesn't have a cell phone or anything like that. He's left the [Amish] community but he still kinda follows the rules."

Mute wrapped production in Berlin back in 2016, and is the fourth feature-length movie from Duncan Jones. His most recent movie Warcraft didn't fare well on the domestic market, but it did score an impressive $433 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing video game movie of all-time. And with numbers so strong in China and other parts of the world, a sequel is still very much possible. Before that, he won critical acclaim for Moon and his 2011 movie Source Code was a success, grossing $147 million worldwide from a $32 million budget. Mute comes as the director's most ambitious and personal movie to date. Director Duncan Jones had this to say about the project.

"So some of you may be aware that I have previously called @Mute my 'Don Quixote.' I did this, as much like Terry Gillian's fabled film of that name, it seemed everything was against Mute ever being made. In fact, here's an early draft... from 2003! Back then the film was a very different beast. It was set in London, contemporary and the cast would have been Cary Grant, Boris Karloff & Bela Lugosi. Ok. Maybe not that cast... It was going to be my first film. I sent it to Sam Rockwell who loved it! But he wanted to play Leo, the part that would later go to Alex Skarsgard. I wouldn't budge but was so enamored with Sam, I decided to write something just for him. That was Moon. Years past, Mute kept being pushed to the back burner. Life filled up with Source Code, my amazing wife's successful battle with cancer, Warcraft, dad's cancer, baby, the wonderful woman who raised me, Marion's sad loss to brain cancer. We'd do a graphic novel with @FabryGlenn. But sadly that book never fully came to fruition. But one day... @netflix came to town! Netflix, these crazy new kids on the block, had this totally crazy philosophy on film making straight out of the 70s. Don't make 4 quad "please everyone" homogenous blobs! Make films filmmakers are passionate about & let the audience find them! So here we are. Mute. Starring Alex Skarsgård, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd. Out on Netflix February 23. Got there in the end!"

You can take a look at the official first trailer and cool new poster direct from Netflix. This is their biggest original release since Bright, and should prove to be another winner for the streaming service.