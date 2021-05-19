A brand new Superman animated series is on the way. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced My Adventures with Superman. The show is billed as an all-new kids and family animated series that will follow Superman and Lois Lane. Jack Quaid (The Boys) is on board to voice Clark Kent/Superman, with Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) voicing Lois Lane. The show has already been handed a two-season order.

My Adventures with Superman centers on twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen. We follow these characters as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team for the Daily Planet. Some initial artwork from the show has been released, which we've included for you to check out. Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., had this to say in a statement.

"Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world. This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

Superman's new small screen adventure is executive produced by Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, with Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer. Register, who serves as President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios., had this to say.

"It's been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways. This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are doubling down on big DC heroes in animated form, as a new Batman series titled Batman: Caped Crusader is also in the works. Cartoon Network has long been home to animated DC adventures. But HBO Max, which is looking to compete with Netflix more directly in the streaming game, is using the superheroes (and villains) increasingly to attract potential subscribers. All content that had been produced for DC Universe, including Titans and Doom Patrol, is going to be exclusive to HBO Max going forward, for example.

The fact that Warner Bros. handed out a multi-season order to the show out of the gate signals great confidence in what they have brewing behind the scenes. My Adventures With Superman does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Feel free to check out the announcement from the DC Kids Twitter account.