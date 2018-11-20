Next year's sequel to Happy Death Day isn't the only film we can expect in filmmaker Christopher Landon's future. Along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein from Gotham Group, Landon will be producing a feature film based on the horror novel My Best Friend's Exorcism for Endeavor Content. The novel's publisher, Quirk Books, is also producing the film. Although they've had their books Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children made into films in the past, this will be their first time producing. Currently, Landon hasn't officially signed on to direct the film as well, though he's reportedly developing the movie as a directing vehicle. Jenna Lamie (Awkward) is writing the script.

Described as "Heathers meets Beaches meets The Exorcist," My Best Friend's Exorcism will make for a rather interesting filmgoing experience. Set in 1988, the plot revolves around two teenage best friends named Abby and Gretchen. When a night of dropping LSD goes horribly awry, Gretchen is seemingly possessed by a demon. Despite Gretchen's insistence she's okay, Abby knows something is seriously wrong and attempts to find a way to rid her friend of the Devil's presence. Released in 2016, the novel is widely acclaimed and was even included in Paste magazine's 50 best horror novels of all time.

Author Grady Hendrix is going to see some of his other literary creations get live-action adaptations as well. Josh Schwartz and Gail Berman are actively developing a TV series based on the Hendrix novel Horrorstor, which takes place in a haunted Ikea. Hendrix also wrote the spec script for the upcoming film Satanic Panic for Fangoria and Aperture Entertainment. That film stars Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell and has recently wrapped its production. Hendrix continues to work as a horror author, with his latest novel We Sold Our Souls hitting bookstore shelves just this past fall. Telling the intriguing story about a musician whose soul is sold to the Devil by a former band mate, this book really seems like it'd make for an excellent movie as well.

Christopher Landon's involvement in the My Best Friend's Exorcism comes after helming two other horror comedy films. His movies Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Happy Death Day helped him make a name for himself in the genre, with the latter quickly being greenlit for a sequel. Like the first movie, Happy Death Day 2U was both written and directed by Landon. The filmmaker also wrote several of the films in the Paranormal Activity series, sitting in the director's chair for the fifth installment. Knowing his history, it's pretty clear that something like My Best Friend's Exorcism is in Landon's wheelhouse.

As of right now, there is no official release date attached to the movie. Hopefully, the live-action version of this film will prove to be just as popular as the source material. Hendrix has a penchant for unique storytelling, and hopefully his story will translate well to the big screen. With the names currently involved, it seems that the project is in good hands. This information comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.