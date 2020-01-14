The love for 80s horror movies shall never die. On February 11, Scream Factory will release the much anticipated My Bloody Valentine [Collector's Edition]. Stacked with new bonus features including a new 4K scan and interviews with cast and crew, this is a collector's must-have.

Scream Factory has also addressed a long sought-after infamous deleted scene that fans have been clamoring for decades.

The "Harriet drillbit" kill scene was not found or included unfortunately. We looked and asked endlessly. It was not on the original negative and there was no workprint footage we could locate. Trust us, we love the movie just as much as you and we tried!

In My Bloody Valentine it's Valentine's Day and someone always loses their heart. Twenty years ago, this small town lost more than that. When supervisors abandoned their posts to attend the town's annual holiday dance, a tragedy claimed the lives of five miners. The sole survivor, Harry Warden, was institutionalized, but returned for a vengeful massacre on the disaster's first anniversary. Nineteen years later, the town is gearing up for another Valentine's Day party. Teen sweethearts T.J. and Sarah, along with their friend Axel, are among the excited partygoers. But when a box of candy containing an eerie warning and blood-soaked heart arrive, the townsfolk realize that romance is as good as dead. And so are they.

Check out final list of extras for or upcoming Blu-ray Collector's Edition release of the heart-stopping original slasher classic, My Bloody Valentine.

DISC 1 - Theatrical Version of My Bloody Valentine

· NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

· NEW An Anemic Valentine - an interview with director George Mihalka

· NEW From the Heart - an interview with actor Paul Kelman

· NEW Friends of Mine - an interview with actress Lori Hallier

· NEW Axel, Be My Valentine - an interview with actor Neil Affleck

· NEW Becoming Sylvia - an interview with actress Helene Udy

· NEW The Secret Keeper - an interview with actor Rob Stein

· NEW Broken Hearts and Broken Bones - an interview with special makeup effects designer Tom Burman

· NEW Holes in the Heart - a look at the difference between the theatrical version and the uncut version

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Radio Spots

· Still Gallery

DISC 2 - Uncut Version of My Bloody Valentine

· NEW 4K scan of the uncut original camera negative

· NEW Audio Commentary with director George Mihalka

· MY BLOODY VALENTINE 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion panel at the Bay of Blood Convention in Florida featuring director George Mihalka, cast members Lori Hallier, Helene Udy, Rob Stein, Peter Cowper, Thomas Kovacs, Jim Murchison, Alf Humphreys and hosted by Brian Singleton

· Thomas Kovacs performs "The Ballad of Harry Warden" at the Bay of Blood Convention with Peter Cowper and Jim Murchison

Customers ordering My Bloody Valentine directly from ShoutFactory will receive a limited edition deluxe offer that includes an exclusive 18" X 24" rolled poster featuring brand new artwork, a second exclusive 18" x 24" rolled poster featuring alternative new artwork, and an exclusive slipcover featuring alternative new artwork. (Only 2,000 will be made available.) English subtitles included. National street date for North America (Region A) is February 11th. (Originally planned for the 4th but we needed the additional week.). Reverse packaging wrap will include the original theatrical poster art many of us fondly remember from the 80s.

