Funko has officially announced their My Hero Academia Pop! figures. The anime characters have been a part of the Funko family before, but these are entirely new figures. While the last batch was mainly focused on the heroes, this batch is a bit more villainous, which hardcore fans have been asking for. Villains are usually a lot cooler than the heroes, so this makes sense. With the New York Toy Fair 2020 currently underway, there are sure to be a ton more announcements for everybody's favorite big-headed, vinyl pop culture figures.

All Might, Best Jeanist, Endeavor, Kurogiri, Ashido, Shigaraki, All For One, Todoroki, Toga, Overhaul, and more are part of this new Funko Pop! line of figures. Deku is also involved this time around, but he's in his school uniform, while also getting a U.A. High School mini-figure. Midoriya is wearing his school clothes and his figure comes with a miniature duplicate of UA Academy from the massively popular anime series. If that wasn't enough, some of the figures glow in the dark too. Pre-orders are currently live with shipping expected to begin in July.

In addition to the normal My Hero Academia Funko Pop! figures, the toy company has expanded their toy line. Key chains, mystery minis, 10" versions, and character-themed Pez dispensers are also available for pre-order and expected to also ship out in July. Keeping with past traditions, some of these products are exclusive to specific stores. For instance, you will only be able to purchase the Mina Ashido figure at GameStop, the invisible Froppy mini at Hot Topic, the Endeavor figure at Amazon, and the Midnight Fantasy Pop at Galactic Toys. All of the rest should be available wherever else Funko products are sold.

My Hero Academia Funko Pop! figures have proven to be very popular in the past. Previous batches were hard to track down and the new figures will more than likely be the same way, so pre-ordering might be a smart move, if you really want to get your hands on them. Midoriya, All Might, Shigaraki, Todoroki, and several others have been available for quite some time now, though they were hard to get at first. Regardless, the series just came out with season 4 and popularity is surging once again.

The My Hero Academia manga was adapted into an anime television series produced by Bones back in 2016. The series was an immediate hit and is currently in its fourth season, which started back in October 2019. The series is notable for using fourteen different songs for credits music: seven opening themes and seven ending themes. With the new Funko Pop! figures on the way, fans have a lot to be excited about with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising hitting North American theaters on February 26th. You can check out the latest Pop! figures below, thanks to the Funko Twitter account.