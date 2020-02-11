Okay, so it's not happening on the big screen. But perhaps one day Hasbro will have the guts to bring their latest crossover event to theaters nationwide. Because it's such a bonkers idea, it just might work. Working with IDW, Hasbro has announced the first ever team-up for two of their most beloved properties. My Little Pony and Transformers.

When the Mane Six gallop alongside Autobots in battle, the forces of villainy stand no chance! IDW Publishing, under license by Hasbro, Inc., welcomes comic fans of all ages to enjoy the wildest crossover of Hasbro creations ever: My Little Pony / Transformers, a four-issue miniseries shipping weekly in May!

In My Little Pony / Transformers, the scheming Queen Chrysalis casts a spell in search of changeling allies, but accidentally interferes with a distant Cybertronian Spacebridge... and brings the Autobots and Decepticons to Equestria! As the dust settles, it's up to Twilight Sparkle, Optimus Prime, and others to overcome the menace of malevolent magic and machinery!

My Little Pony / Transformers assembles an all-star team of comic creators for this mind-blowing series: writers James Asmus, Ian Flynn, and Sam Maggs, and artists Casey W. Coller, Jack Lawrence, Sara Pitre-Durocher, Priscilla Tramontano, and Tony Fleecs (who also provides cover artwork for the entirety of the series). Says Asmus.

"The writing I've gotten to do individually for My Little Pony and Transformers have already proven to be some of the most fun I've had in my career, so it's pure joy to play them off each other. We're making a wild mash-up unlike anything else in your comic collection. You basically owe it to yourself and your future happiness to get a copy!"

Says Flynn.

"It's been a delightful challenge finding common threads between the ponies and bots. It's certainly a fun and unique opportunity. I hope fans of both franchises can come together and enjoy this."

Says Maggs.

"My Little Pony and Transformers are two of my all-time favorite universes. Having written for them both previously, the idea of bringing the citizens of Equestria and Cybertron together is incredibly exciting."

Says IDW Editor-In-Chief John Barber.

"Teaming My Little Pony and Transformers has been a dream we've had for a long time. We're all really excited to see this mashup of characters by a mashup of creators who are honoring the legacy of both universes... and doing it in the most bonkers, fun way imaginable!"

For information on how to acquire copies of My Little Pony / Transformers, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. My Little Pony / Transformersand all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.