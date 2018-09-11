It's one of the greatest animated movies of all time. Now, younger fans who missed in back in the 80s will finally get to see My Neighbor Totoro on the big screen, where it was meant to be seen. It is one of 1988's best movies, and now thirty years later, it has withstood the test of time to become a timeless classic.

Throughout 2018, GKIDS and Fathom Events continue their collaboration to bring a new line-up of treasured animated features to U.S. cinemas. Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 gives fans an opportunity to see nine of Studio Ghibli's celebrated animated masterpieces on cinema screens nationwide, along with some very special surprises.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of My Neighbor Totoro from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

My Neighbor Totoro is the story of Satsuki and her sister Mei who move with their father to a new home in the countryside where they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children.

Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family.

The event is a collaboration between Fathom Events and GKIDS and it runs in the U.S. for three nights only. The first screening happens Sunday, September 30 at 12:55 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed), with the second chance to see My Neighbor Totoro coming Monday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled). Your final chance to see the movie will be on Wednesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed).

Tickets for My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or www.GhibliFest.com and at participating theater box offices. Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy these events in over 700 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). You can check out a new trailer for Studio Ghibli Fest 2018, which reveals its entire line-up. You can also check out the event trailer and the re-released vintage trailer, which will have you feeling like it's 1988 all over again.