Dinosaurs. Kids on bikes. Aliens. And a little bit of pure madness thrown in for good measure. What's not to love about My Pet Dinosaur? This is almost like Stranger Things and Jurassic Park got together and had a big smiling baby. And it's pure nostalgia magic all the way, if you're into those kinds of things.

Uncork'd Entertainment is proud to release the new trailer for My Pet Dinosaur, a Spielbergian-esque family film that premieres On Demand in October. This fantasy comedy adventure comes from Emmy winner Matt Drummond, and it's described as a cross between E.T and Monster's Inc.

My Pet Dinosaur fixes on the unlikely friendship between a boy and a dinosaur. The cast includes Jordan Dulieu, Annabel Wolfe, Christopher Gabardi (The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years) and Tiriel Mora (Farscape). It featuring state-of-the-art visual effects, which bring this heart-warming tale of friendship and the beautiful Australian countryside to life. My Pet Dinosaur is the perfect family treat.

My Pet Dinosaur arrives on Digital 10/2 and DVD 11/6 from Uncork'd Entertainment. Uncork'd Entertainment drops this as their official synopsis.

"When a boy finds the remnants of a failed military experiment his troubled town is plunged further into chaos as he accidentally makes a new friend."

Director and writer of My Pet Dinosaur, Matt Drummond is no stranger to the prehistoric creatures. He made his directorial debut with the 2014 family adventure Dinosaur Island. In that movie, A vacation becomes the adventure of a lifetime as a boy finds himself stranded in a world filled with ghost ships and prehistoric creatures. He embarks on a journey that will change his future forever. As you can see, this newest entry in Drummond's dinosaur line-up doesn't fall far fro the same tree.

Drummond is best known for his Visual Effects work. He first worked on the 2005 schlock fest Attack of the Sabertooth, where he honed his skills. He then made Prehistoric New York for Discovery, his first foray into Dinosaurs. He also did the VFX work on both Dinosaur Island and this new movie, My Pet Dinosaur.

Matt Drummond wrote the script for My Pet Dinosaur all the way back in 2015, coming down from the success of Dinosaur Island. He began shooting the movie in January of 2016 in Australia, filming in a number of different locations that included Lithgow, Katoomba, Rydal and Portland. The CGI work was all done at Hive Studios in Leura, New South Wales. Everything wrapped in February, so this was a very short shoot.

Dinosaur Island composer Chris Wright returns to provide the soundtrack for My Pet Dinosaur. Academy Award winning sound mixer Peter Purcell, who worked on the acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road, also helped out with the movie.

If you're ready to return to a more innocent time, and the films of Amblin, then you should really check out My Pet Dinosaur. It arrives just in time for a more kid friendly Halloween this fall from UNcork'd Entertainment, home to every B movie you'll probably see this year.

PH4jXTXz86Kh84