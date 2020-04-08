Dave Bautista's long-awaited My Spy is now heading directly to Amazon Prime. STX Entertainment and the streaming service just reached an agreement, though a streaming premiere date has yet to be announced. The action comedy was originally going to open on August 23rd, 2019, but it was pulled from STX Entertainment's release schedule the previous month. From there, it was given a January 2020 release, which was again pushed back to March 7th and finally moved again to April 17th.

Thanks to the world's current state of affairs, movie theaters in North America are shut down and people are staying indoors. So, STX thought it might be a good idea to get My Spy out on a streaming service, which is where Amazon Prime comes into play. After so many delays, it's really not a huge surprise to see My Spy heading straight to streaming. Onward, The Invisible Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot, I Still Believe, and others have already had success by getting out of theaters.

My Spy tells the story of a hardened soldier (Dave Bautista) who is adjusting to the subtleties of CIA operatives who finds himself at the mercy of a 9-year-old girl of a family that he and his tech support is surveilling in undercover. The CIA believes the family may lead to a dangerous arms dealer, who is the 9-year-old girl's uncle. The action comedy was released in Australia earlier this year and also in the U.K., receiving generally positive reviews. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has also received praise for his performance in the movie.

The news comes after Marvel Studios and Disney shifted much of their upcoming release dates. Artemis Fowl, which was originally going to be released Memorial Day weekend, will now skip theaters and stream straight to Disney+. Other studios are trying to figure out what the next few months in theaters will look like. For now, it's believed that theaters will remain closed until at least June. This means that some theaters, like AMC, might not be able to open their doors again after having their credit rating downgraded. If this happens, there will be a whole other set of problems for studios who are looking forward to getting their projects seen on the big screen.

My Spy was produced for $18 million and has already made over $4 million globally. It's unclear at this time just how much Amazon Prime paid to get the exclusive streaming rights for the comedy. Regardless, an official streaming date should be announced any day now as more and more people are looking forward to new things to watch while staying at home. Plus, parents are always looking for new things they can watch with their children. Deadline was the first to reveal the STX and Amazon Prime deal for Dave Bautista's My Spy.