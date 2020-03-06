Rose McGowan hopes Corey Feldman's (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys exposes the bad guys. The outspoken actress took to social media to show her support for Feldman and the documentary, which premieres Monday, March 9th. In addition, Feldman, as promised, has chosen the top five fan-made music videos for his single "U R FREE." Voting is currently still open and you can watch all five finalists below to decide for yourself.

Rose McGowan was one of the first women to come forward and publicly speak about her experiences with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. She has no problem speaking her mind and telling the world what she and many other women have gone through in the entertainment industry. When it comes to Corey Feldman and his abuse experiences in Hollywood, the #MeToo movement has largely ignored him. McGowan has chosen not to ignore him. She had this to say.

"I support Corey Feldman. I hope he takes the bad guys down, there are so many. His documentary airs on Monday (google it.) Corey is brave and his truth should be heard."

(my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys premiere's Monday, March 9th at 8 pm Pacific and 11 pm Eastern. Tickets are available through Corey Feldman's official MyTruthDoc.com for $20. There was a quick hiccup with the initial payments, which has now been sorted out. Once tickets are purchased, the documentary will stream live through the site on Monday. The site is the only place to watch the movie, unless you are at the premiere with Feldman in Hollywood. There will be an encore screening the following day (Tuesday, March 10th) at 12 pm Pacific for international viewers.

In an effort to further promote (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Corey Feldman released a new version of his Corey Haim tribute song, "U R FREE." He then held a contest for fans to make a music video for the song, which produced several different videos ranging in quality. Feldman posted the top 5 videos on his Twitter account and, as of this writing, voting is still open. To vote, head over to the Twitter account and simply click on the like button under the video you choose. The winner will get two tickets to the premiere and will have the video streaming on Feldman's YouTube account.

Corey Feldman had to call the police earlier this week when a threatening package was left on his doorstep. The package was a reference to the "Hollywood wolfpack," who Feldman claims are trying to stop him from releasing (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys and revealing who sexually assaulted Corey Haim. Feldman is undeterred and the screening will go on as planned this Monday. You can check out Rose McGowan's Twitter support for (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys below, along with the five finalist music videos.

OK AS I PROMISED I WILL NOW POST THE TOP 5 ENTRIES 4 THE #URFREE2MAKEYOUROWN2COREYSMUSICVIDEO CONTEST! ILL POST EACH OF THE VIDS HERE, WHICH EVER VID GETS THE MOST LIKES ON @TWITTER WILL B THE WINNER, SO HERES ENTRY #1 4 U R FREE BY DENNIS D: https://t.co/tXt74DmD6y via @YouTube — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 6, 2020

HERES TOP 5 VIDEO CONEST ENTRY #2 BY R GOOD FRIEND & #FELDFAM MEMBER @mattymavz WITH HIS VISION OF”U R FREE” : Rest in heaven legend. Corey Haim Gone but never forgotten. 10yrs March ... https://t.co/bC47DazK6o via @YouTube — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 6, 2020

HERE IS THE #URFREE2MAKEUROWN2COREYSMUSICVIDEO CONTEST ENTRY #3 BY @vegasvamp 4 MYTRUTHDOC - U R FREE - COREY FELDMAN - EDITING BY SL WESTERFIELD https://t.co/QORfFYhEGR via @YouTube — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 6, 2020

HERE IS A VERY CLEVER BUT WUITE UNIQUE TAKE ON MY SONG, WITH AN ANIMATED ENTRY HERES @TwistedPoetTP TAKE COMING IN AS ENTRY #4 OF THE #URFREE2MAKEUROWN2COREYSMUSICVIDEO CONTEST: My Version of The 2 Coreys Childhood a Video for UR FREE https://t.co/S7EbS72BpG via @YouTube — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 6, 2020

LAST BUT CERTAINLY NOT LEAST HERE IS A VERY BEAUTIFUL TAKE ON THE VIDEO, WHICH I MUST ADMIT ACTUALLY BROUGHT ME 2 TEARS! U MAY NEED SOME TISSUES 4 THIS 1! SO I BRING U ENTRY #5 THE FINAL ENTRY BY @MarisaWren VOTE NOW: U R Free Fan Music Video https://t.co/9YeDwuucCN via @YouTube — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 6, 2020