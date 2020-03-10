Good news, if you bought a ticket for Corey Feldman's long awaited child sexual abuse documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, but didn't get to watch it last night or earlier today, the movie will be made available starting at 5pm PST on Tuesday night, March 10. We have confirmed that the movie will be played on a loop for 24 hours straight. Customers who already have tickets can watch at their convenience. Anyone who does not have a ticket can still buy one at MyTruthDoc.com.

Once the movie has completed, it will stop. The 24 hour loop will begin at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT.

Corey Feldman's documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys was supposed to stream live last night for the first time at 8pm PST. The live stream crashed, and it was blamed on hackers who allegedly attacked the platform housing the premiere. The movie was shown one time at a special screening that took place at the DGA. A second stream was supposed to go down at 12 pm PST today, but that didn't happen, as the alleged cyber attack against the movie continued.

Corey Feldman was devastated to learn that the stream wasn't going live last night as he spoke on stage during the premiere at the DGA. While no one was able to watch the movie at home, Feldman decided to let the movie continue playing in the auditorium. The movie is actually really well made, and provides a lot of insight and revelations about Corey Feldman, Corey Haim, and the legacy of the Two Coreys.

As promised, Corey Feldman did reveal quite a bit of information in this documentary. Several names were revealed, with one big actor being named as the person responsible for sexually abusing Corey Haim on the set of Lucas back in 1985. Feldman also accused several different individuals of sexually abusing him when he was younger.

If you're curious about who is named and what goes down in the movie, you can still buy your tickets right now at MyTruthDoc.com. Corey Feldman wants to honor all of the tickets purchased. He hopes the sales of the tickets convince a distributor to pick up the movie, so that everyone can see it at some point in the near future.

For right now, the only way to watch the movie is to sign in now and watch during the 24 hour loop that will continue until tomorrow at 8pm EDT.