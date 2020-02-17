(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys gets its own Billboard on the Sunset Strip as Corey Feldman ramps up the promotional campaign. Feldman has also teased a new single, "U R FREE," which will be available to download when tickets go on sale. Feldman has been hyping up the documentary on social media over the past few weeks, trying to get as many people as he can on board to see the one-night only world premiere.

Tickets for (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys go on sale February 22nd, exclusively over at MyTruthDoc.com. This is also the date that fans will be able to download the new single, which is dedicated to the late Corey Haim. An early version of "U R Free" was posted on social media last year in honor of the ninth anniversary of Haim's passing. Corey Feldman has not clarified, but it appears that he may have made a new recording of the tribute song.

As for the (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys billboard, it can be seen right above the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd. The area gets a ton of traffic, so Corey Feldman should get some more attention for the project from the billboard alone. It's Feldman's aim to get the entertainment industry to listen to what he has to say, so the location of the billboard is perfect. Feldman also hopes that the new advertisement lets the world know that he isn't messing around here. This is a documentary that he believes should be taken very seriously. Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro was one of the first to comment on Feldman's post, stating, "You're killing it brother."

The countdown is on for (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys and Corey Feldman knows it. This project is years in the making and a lot of people never thought that it would actually happen after some speedbumps and roadblocks. However, Feldman is determined to deliver his truth, no matter the consequences. The actor has had to hire 24/7 armed security to look out for himself and his wife, while he still gets daily threats on social media. Let's hope that the documentary delivers on everything that Feldman has promised over the years.

While (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is about Corey Feldman's truth, he also maintains that we will get Corey Haim's side of the story too. There are many in Feldman's corner and looking forward to the March 9th world premiere. The actor has gone out of his way to advocate for the rights of minors in the entertainment industry, and this documentary could go a long way in continuing that advocacy, if pulled off correctly. We'll just have to wait and see what Feldman did with the movie when it's released. For now, expect more updates in the coming days. You can check out the (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys billboard below, thanks to Corey Feldman's Instagram account.

