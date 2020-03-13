Corey Feldman premiered his long-awaited documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys this past Monday at the DGA, where things took a turn for the weird as the simultaneous streaming premiere came under attack from hackers, leaving those who bought a ticket unable to see the movie. The same thing happened the following day in what appeared to be a bit of sabotage coming from an unknown outside party many suspected was the notorious Wolf Pack. The movie finally streamed later in the week on a 24 hour loop for anyone who wasn't able to watch it. Now, if you missed the controversial and buzzed about expose on child predators in Hollywood, Corey Feldman and his team are able to present the movie once again, streaming it for the next 6 days starting this Saturday.

On Monday, March 9th Corey Feldman's production company Truth 4222 Productions LLC, premiered the long-awaited documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. While the film's cast, crew and celebrities such as Rosanna Arquette, Patricia Richardson, Matthew Modine, Dave Navarro and Jamie Kennedy watched the film at the DGA in West Hollywood, people all over the world who had purchased tickets to stream the film online, were met with error messages.

Corey Feldman has been working actively with its streaming provider, Onstream Media to determine what or who caused the denial of service and ensure that everyone who purchased a ticket will be able to see the film. Truth 4222 Productions has already instructed the streaming service to allow the documentary to be seen during the 24 hours after the initial screening was scheduled. Further, those ticket buyers and those interested in buying tickets may now view the documentary on-demand for a six-day window beginning Saturday, March 14th at 12:00 PM PST and ending at 8 pm PST on Thursday, March 19th.

Randy Selman CEO of Onstream Media states the following.

"Based on the information supplied by our platform/service technicians for both the day of the event and the following day, all indications are that this was an attack that resulted in a distributed denial of service (DDoS). There is definitive evidence that this malicious interference resulted in a total shut down of the service platform. Although this malicious interference continued the following day, we enhanced both the Anti-DDoS technology and the servers in order to overcome any further disruptions. As a result, we were able to successfully deliver the film to tens of thousands of viewers worldwide. In over 20 years of streaming these types of events, we have never experienced such a malicious attempt to purposely prevent a broadcast from premiering or the content contained therein to be blocked. Onstream Media has filed a complaint with IC3 division of the FBI."

Both Corey Feldman's production company and Onstream Media are doing everything they can to make sure that everyone who wishes to see this film will be able to do so easily and conveniently.

Corey is thrilled that more people will be able to see this very important and timely documentary. Users will simply need to visit MyTruthDoc.comand sign in with the username and password they created when they purchased their ticket. Anyone who forgot their password will be able to reset it. New users who care to purchase a ticket for the first time, should just go to the site and create a log in and follow the directions.