Corey Feldman has announced that (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will have a second screening. Tickets are selling fast and Feldman wanted to give his followers on the east coast and overseas a chance to see his documentary at a decent hour. One week from today, March 9th, Feldman will hold the world premiere for the documentary in Los Angeles, which will be screened live for people who have purchased tickets. The original idea was to have the movie only screen one time, but Feldman has decided to give it an encore.

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will now stream on March 10th at 12 pm Pacific Time. That means 3 pm for the east coast and 8 pm for most of Europe. International fans and east coasters who have already purchased tickets for the original March 9th screening will be able to watch the movie on the 10th without paying for an extra viewing. However, if anybody wants to watch the documentary twice, there will be a separate $20 charge.

Corey Feldman went on social media over the weekend to announce the (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys second screening news during a live video. Feldman seems to be in great spirits and revealed that the documentary is almost complete. From the video, it appears that Feldman only has to sign off on the final cut, which he had yet to do on Saturday night. Thankfully, he still has one more week to go to make sure his vision comes across the way he wants. So far, fans have only seen a few minutes of the documentary in the (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys trailer, which was released a couple of weeks ago.

During his appearance on The Dr. Oz show last week, Corey Feldman talked about the pressure of putting out (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys at this particular time. Oz noted that he had seen a rough cut of the movie and stated that Feldman is about to find himself in a lot of controversy. By Oz's reaction, it appears Feldman has finally named the big name he has been promising for years, keeping his promise to the late Corey Haim. Feldman is well aware of what the movie's release means and has already been through a lot to get to this point.

There's no turning back now. (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys tickets are currently on sale for both March 9th and 10th. They cost $20 per household, which is about as much as it costs for one movie ticket these days. Corey Feldman wants the world to watch on their own to form their own opinions before some of the more controversial details become news headlines. So far, it appears to be working out pretty well. You can watch the live Corey Feldman Twitter video where he announces the second screening below.

SURPRISE UK, & EUROPE THIS LIVE BROADCAST IS JUST 4 U (Even though U havta watch it on replay) AS I HAV A SPECIAL GIFT OF #MYTRUTHDOC JUST 4 U, PLUS TICKETING TRUTH BOMB TELETHON & ANSWERS 2 UR QUESTIONS! #Kids2#1WEEKAWAY#MYTRUTHISCOMING 3-9-20 https://t.co/r464GBHtmQ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 1, 2020

MAJOR #TRUTH UPD8!! 4 THOSE OF U WHO HAV NOT SEEN MY L8TEST TWITTER LIVE I MADE AN EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT! WE HAV NOW OFFICIALLY ADDED A 2ND STREAMING OF #MYTRUTHDOC ON MARCH 10TH! IT WILL STREAM A 2ND TIME EXACTLY 14 HRS L8R! SO @ 12PM PST BUY TIX @ https://t.co/fD5hiuwnDL#Kids2 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2020