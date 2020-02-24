Stephen King wants Corey Feldman to "chill." The iconic horror writer was referring to a tweet where Feldman apologized for (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys tickets not going on sale at exactly midnight on February 22. Feldman has been all over social media and taking part in interviews to promote his long-awaited documentary and it appears to be paying off. The actor/musician made a promise to Corey Haim that he would tell their story to the world, and he appears to be delivering on said promise.

Corey Feldman admitted to being a bit "anxious" about the (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys tickets going on sale late Friday night. He apologized to his fans, promising them that it would only be another 90 minutes or so. It's also important to note that Feldman did so in his usual all capitalized text, which comes off as social media yelling to some people. Stephen King simply replied with, "Chill, Corey."

Corey Feldman is a lot of things, but "chill" might not be the best way to describe the workaholic. Plus, this is huge news. (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is finally coming out, after years of promises, so one can't blame Feldman for not being able to chill out at this point in time. Whatever the case may be, Feldman caught wind of Stephen King's social media message and then extended out in invite to the world premiere, which is March 9th in Los Angeles. Feldman had this to say in response.

"Stephen I just saw this, sorry I didn't respond sooner as I've been quite BZ promoting. Now I have, & I just want 2 say, as a writer, imagine if the most important work of UR life was finally coming out, I'm sure U would b anxious as well. Please join us @ the Premier n LA on 3-9."

Even if Stephen King isn't available to attend the (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys premiere, he can purchase a ticket for $20, straight from MyTruthDoc.com. Not everybody will be able to make it to the world premiere, but they can all stream it live as it happens on one night only. March 9th is the night and 8pm Pacific is the time. Feldman does not have plans to show the movie again.

Stephen King has yet to reply to Corey Feldman's invite to the (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys world premiere. Corey Feldman played Teddy Duchamp in Stand By Me, the 1986 big screen adaptation of King's The Body. He starred alongside the late River Phoenix, Jerry O'Connell, and Wil Wheaton. With that said, maybe King will come up to the premiere to support Feldman. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the social media exchange below, thanks to Corey Feldman's Twitter account.

