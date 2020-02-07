Corey Feldman has announced how much it will cost to see (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys on March 9th. Feldman has been working on this project over the last few years, but he has spent a lot longer than that trying to bring awareness to child abuse in the entertainment industry. Both he and his late friend Corey Haim suffered abuse during their time as rising stars in the 1980s. It's Feldman's goal to make sure the abuse stops by shining a spotlight on it.

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is Corey Feldman's documentary to tell his side of the story while keeping his promise to the late Corey Haim. People have waited a long time to see what Corey Feldman has to say in his own words and without roadblocks. There are no publishers or network brass to remove names or censor. This is Feldman unfiltered, which means it's not to be missed. The good news is that it will only cost $20 to see the movie.

Q: HOW DO I WATCH #MYTRUTHDOC?

A: ON A PHONE, TABLET, LAPTOP, OR SMART TV DEVICE! Q: HOW DO I GET A TICKET? A: ON 2-22-2020 I VISIT https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPj & BUY IT 4 $20 Q: HOW DO I USE MY TICKET? A: ON 3-9-20 I GO https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPj @ 8 PM (PST) & INPUT MY E TICKET CODE 🤟🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 7, 2020

Corey Feldman revealed that (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will cost $20 late last night on social media. Tickets will be available exclusively on MyTruthDoc.com starting February 22, 2020. Once purchased, viewers will be given a registration code that they can then redeem on March 9th at 8PM PST. The movie will stream at the same exact time all over the world, so it will be 11PM on the East Coast. As of this writing, there will only be one screening. The code is good for one whole household to view the documentary, so if you have five people coming into the living room to watch, everyone just has to chip in $4, which is quite a good deal when it comes to paying for movies nowadays.

In addition to promoting (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Corey Feldman is bringing attention to the Child Victims Act. The aim is to lengthen the statute of limitations for civil claims arising out of acts of child sex abuse that would create a one-year period in which sex abuse survivors could bring civil claims that are currently barred by the statute of limitations. Feldman is also an ambassador for an organization called Child USA, which looks to give victims of sexual abuse a voice by going state by state to campaign for the raise of the aforementioned statute of limitations.

Corey Feldman is putting his neck out on the line this time with (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. The one-night only screening will cause a stir, no matter what, but Feldman wants the world to see it live with him in order to get the unfiltered view before it hits the news media. With that being said, Feldman is already facing backlash from various forms of media, which includes death threats. The actor/musician and his wife have hired 24-hour armed security to ensure their safety during this time. Hopefully the movie will meet Feldman's goal to help other victims of abuse while revealing his truth. You can check out the ticket price announcement below, thanks to Corey Feldman's Twitter account.