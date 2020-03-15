Corey Feldman hit one of the bigger snafus of his career during the long-anticipated premiere of his new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. He had long promised to deliver the names of several individuals involved with a pedophile ring in Hollywood. But on the night of the live stream, fans who had paid $20 to watch the movie didn't actually get to see it. Touted as a one-time event, many believed that the technical disruption was a hoax. That has now proven to be false. And it has been confirmed that the server showing the movie came under attack from an unknown source. The live premiere screening went along as planned, held at the prestigious DGA with quite a few big names in attendance. There was a whole movie. It does exist as fans would eventually find out later. And perhaps the most shocking thing is just how well made and entertaining the movie actually is.

As most Americans are now practicing social distancing with self-quarantines and isolations, Corey Feldman has decided to stream (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys until this Thursday, so that those who want to can finally see it. There have been no disruptions to the server just yet, and it serves as a great alternative to heading out of the house and risking exposure at the movie theater. But is it worth the $20 bucks now that the Truth has been revealed?

Yes.

Perhaps it's not good etiquette to call a film about child rape in Hollywood entertaining. But Corey Feldman and director Brian Herzlinger have a big message to sell that is laced with some very ugly truths about a few of their filmmaking peers and the entertainment industry at large. And they find a way to package that in a manner that is quite palpable and undeniably fascinating.

Some have painted Corey Feldman to be an unreliable narrator in the recent past, with many believing that he has made up some outlandish stories. He claims to have been stabbed, almost run over, and that he needs security 24/7. His new movie goes onto seemingly prove some of these allegations. It's tough material, but Feldman brings a lot of heart and humor to the proceedings, and what we're left with is at first a quintessential look at 80s pop culture that shifts into an eye-opening expose on child abuse and sexual misconduct that continues to run rampant in the entertainment industry today.

With the movie, Corey Feldman promised to reveal several big names, outing one individual as the person who raped Corey Haim on the set of the movie Lucas back in 1985. It has been one of the selling points of the documentary. For Feldfam members and Corey Haim enthusiasts, the ultimate answer to the question is well known. Outsiders looking in may need to prepare for several big shocks. But the way it's laid out in the movie is never salacious or unnecessary, it doesn't create controversy for the sake of it.

The big name that gets revealed in the movie has been said before. And the revelation comes at an interesting point in the movie. Some would suspect that the whodunnit style of the viral marketing for (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys would wait until the third act to pull back the curtain. But that's not how it is structured. We get names fairly early on in the movie, and that allows for a quite nuanced and revealing second half that many viewers may not be expecting.

There is a lot of attention paid to Corey Haim in the movie, and the first half hour perfectly recaptures his spirit and heart. You immediately remember why he was such a big deal in the 80s. And why what happened to him in his later years turned out to be such a tragedy. As much as this is Feldman's movie, quite a bit of the narrative belongs to Haim. Jamison Newlander later wondered if he'd revealed too much about his experiences hanging out with Haim. There is one interview segment that goes into some of Haim's odd behavior involving a hot tub jet. Does it cross the line and tarnish Haim's memory in the minds of fans?

It certainly offers a different point of view for that time period. But getting the entire picture is important here, and director Brian Herzlinger lays it out in an interesting fashion, building a propulsive narrative that works as a movie within itself. There is a strong backbone and story structure to the film that may surprise fans. Some believed that this would just be some kind of flybynight video with Corey Feldman, shot against a blank wall, as he tells his story in another seen-that, heard-that interview.

(my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is not that. It's an intricate piece of storytelling that, removed from the hype and controversy, stands as a solid, perhaps even award worthy piece of documentary filmmaking. It's certainly one of the better 80s era movie-themed documentaries to currrently get produced in a market that is overwatered with them. Away from the names that get revealed within the runtime itself, the fact that it's actually very entertaining and well made may be the biggest shock of all, because I don't think many were expecting that.

Though, in the third act, Corey Feldman does turn the camera over to a young man named Ricky Garcia, who seems like a genuinely good soul. Garcia is a former Disney child actor who filed charges against his agent in 2019 over sexual abuse and misconduct. As he may be more in the minds of younger viewers watching the documentary today, his story is just as important as Corey Feldman and Corey Haim's, which is great that Feldman offers the stage to this 21 year old talent. His segment in the movie is perhaps the most memorable and moving. Though, that also may be for the fact that some Feldman fans are already quite well versed in Feldman's own story, which has been twice told in a biography and a Lifetime movie.

So, as we all sit at home this weekend, heading into our first work week in isolation, is Corey Feldman's (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys worth paying the $20 ticket for now that we now his 'Truth' as exposed in the movie and revealed in headlines this past week?

I think so. Where you have movies like the recent Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters documentary and others that delve into the nostalgia behind big classics, you could consider this that type of documentary for The 2 Coreys and their filmography that includes The Lost Boys, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream. There are several other movies that the two appeared in together, but those three are the holy trinity. The difference with this documentary is that it veers off into the darkest corners of Hollywood for a truthful and somewhat painful look at child stardom. But at that, it is also incredibly uplifting and spirited.

Anyone who wants to watch Corey Feldman's (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys can go to MyTruthDoc.com right now and purchase tickets for $20. The movie will be streaming until this Thursday. As of yet, no one has stepped up and offered to buy the documentary for proper distribution.

