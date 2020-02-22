It's February 22, and that can only mean one thing. Tickets for (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys are finally on sale. The E-tickets for this once in a lifetime event officially went live last night at midnight. And you can purchase your tickets right now at MyTruthDoc.com.

Once you have bought your tickets, you can connect and watch everywhere across the globe when the movie streams live for one time only on March 9, 2020. As of this writing, that is only 16 days away. What will Corey Feldman have to reveal in his documentary expose on Hollywood pedophiles and the people behind the sexual abuse of Corey Haim and himself? You'll have to get your ticket to find out.

As part of the big ticket launch, Corey Feldman has shared a new video introduction to (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys from director Brian Herzlinger. Here, Brian breaks down what to expect when buying that coveted E-ticket to this upcoming documentary feature film. You can watch the video here.

In the video, Brian Herzlinger explains who he is and why this movie is so important. It's not clear if he needs as much security as Corey Feldman at this point, with the actor being under 24/7 watch out of concern for his and his family's safety. But he has been pretty much lingering in the shadows until this very minute. Now, he, along with Corey Feldman, is putting his face out their for the world to see.

if you are not familiar with Brian Herzlinger, this video will catch you up to speed. In 2004, he directed the popular documentary My Date with Drew, where he tried to land a date with former Corey Feldman co-star Drew Barrymore. He has also directed a number of other movies and TV projects. In the video, he goes onto say this.

"Hi. I'm Brian Herzlinger. And I'm a film director. I have worked on a number of different sets with a number of different crew members and cast members. And never in my experience as far as I know, has there ever been a child in danger. That's my Truth. Now I have a good friend, Corey Feldman, who has quite a different truth. As do a lot of the voices in this documentary that you will hear for the first time. When Corey came to me and said he wanted to make a documentary about sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, I wished him well. I thought, if there is anyone better than Corey to do it, I don't know who it is. It's when he mentioned our mutual friend Corey Haim that I felt a connection to what he was doing. So much has happened during the course of the months we've been shooting, the years that we've been shooting, where we felt a shift happen in our business. Stories of sexual abuse have reached the masses. The #MeToo movement happened while we were making this movie. People are finding their voices. People are overcoming their fear of coming forward. That's exactly what has to happen for kids. There is #MeToo. Now it's time for #Kids2. That is something we are passionate about. And that is something that you will see in this film. Every person that tells a story tells their story. Tells their truth. It strengthens that movement. That is key for what we are doing here. So please just listen and watch with an open mind. An open heart. And make your own decision. But at the very least just know, for them, this is their truth."

Corey Feldman himself also had a lot to say this morning with tickets going on sale. He also wants everyone to know that he will be appearing on Doctor Oz this Monday, and provided a clip to that along with a podcast that he appeared on yesterday. You can check it all out in the tweets below.

