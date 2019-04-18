We've got some very sad news to pass along today, as British child star Mya-Lecia Naylor has passed away. The actress reportedly died after collapsing earlier this month, although the cause of death has not yet been determined. Although the majority of Naylor's acting roles were in British movies and TV series, she appeared in the 2012 movie Cloud Atlas along with Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, which was released in the United States. The news was confirmed by the BBC's children's network, CBBC, in a statement referring to Naylor as a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer." With a bright future still ahead of her, Naylor was only 16 years old.

Written by The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, the fantasy movie Cloud Atlas was adapted from the David Mitchell novel of the same name. With multiple plots taking place across six different eras, the point of the movie is how much the actions someone takes in some time period can heavily affect people in another. The movie sees Naylor plays a little girl named Miro, who's the granddaughter of Tom Hanks' character. In the movie, the two have a touching scene where Hanks points out the Earth in the sky to little Miro.

Born in 2002, Naylor made her professional acting debut in 2004 as an infant when she appeared on the British TV series Absolutely Fabulous. In 2011, she was cast in the lead role of Tati on the children's TV series Tati's Hotel, appearing in all 26 episodes of the show. That same year also saw her nab the part of Little Red Riding Hood in an episode of Cartoonito Tales. The child star then made her movie debut at the age of nine in 2012's Cloud Atlas. Naylor followed up with parts in the movies Code Red and Index Zero before landing a recurring role on the CBBC sitcom Millie Inbetween as Fran. It was earlier this year when the young actress began working on the CBBC comedy-drama Almost Never, which would turn out to be her final performance.

Some of Naylor's CBBC colleagues have been among those sharing their mourning on social media over the child star's sudden passing. Millie Inbetween co-star Millie Innes took to Instagram to say she was devastated over the news. "The pain of her passing has been awful. Mya and I grew up together over the past five years and had an extremely close relationship. I will always cherish our friendship and the moments we spent together beautiful girl," Innes writes. Naylor's Almost Never co-star Ashley Atack shares those sentiments in an Instagram post of her own. "She was a beautiful and talented girl," Atack says. "A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl."

Naylor's life was only just beginning, and we can only imagine the tremendous pain felt by her family, friends, and colleagues. We offer our condolences to everyone who knew Naylor, and it's clear she'll be very badly missed. At just 16 years old, Naylor was way too young, but she certainly made the most of her short life. May she rest in peace. This information comes to us from BBC News.