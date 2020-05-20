Is Mysterio still alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A new Spider-Man: Far from Home fan theory claims to have evidence that the villain is still very much alive. At the end of the sequel, Mysterio frames Peter Parker for his death and reveals his secret identity to the world. Spider-Man 3 is going to find Tom Holland's Parker in a pretty strange predicament and he'll more than likely have to into hiding for a bit before he can prove his innocence.

An MCU fan on Reddit believes Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio is still alive and that Sony will use him to kick off the Sinister Six project. This has been rumored before, but it has never been officially confirmed. Now, it seems there is some interesting information which could prove that Mysterio is still around and using an illusion. You can read the theory below.

"Every time Peter or Mysterio has a query or command for E.D.I.T.H., they speak her name (not unlike commanding Siri or Alexa) with two exceptions: 1. When Mysterio commands all the drones to fire, ultimately causing his own 'demise' 2. When Peter asks if Mysterio is really dead. In order to sell the illusion, Mysterio has audio to imitate E.D.I.T.H.'s voice - it's shown that he can imitate Nick Fury's voice, among others - warning him of the risk of having all the drones fire. This provides a believable cause of death."

"Then, when Peter asks E.D.I.T.H. if the death is real, the same imitation confirms it - Peter doesn't say her name so the glasses don't pick up the query, and they don't light up like they do at other times. Plus, it shows after this on William's display that there are still 500 drones active (AFTER Peter cancelled all of E.D.I.T.H.'s - Mysterio and co. had their own drones long before he had E.D.I.T.H.), so there could have been an invisible drone by Peter telling him in E.D.I.T.H.'s voice that the death was real."

Spider-Man: Far From Home proves to everybody that Quentin Beck and his team are capable of pretty much anything. It's totally possible that Mysterio's death was all an illusion orchestrated by Beck and his technological team in order to frame Peter Parker. With that being said, is this theory the one that proves it? For now, MCU fans will just have to discuss.

Spider-Man 3 is on the way, though it probably will not begin production this summer like originally expected. A lot has changed since the middle of March and much of the entertainment business is still shut down for obvious reasons. Movie theaters are still closed, though they may be able to open by July, as long as everything goes according to plan. It's unclear if Marvel Studios will really attempt to start production this summer.

Tom Holland also has the long-awaited Uncharted movie to complete and it's believed it will take precedent over Spider-Man 3, which is another reason that the sequel won't be shooting this summer. For now, everything seems to change on a daily basis, so we'll just have to wait and see if Jake Gyllenhaal shows up on the set. The Spider-Man: Far From Home fan theory originated from Reddit.