Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is flying a little under the radar as it revamps the iconic teenage detective for new audiences with the first in what will be a new tween franchise, if it turns out to be popular with family audiences. The first clip has arrived, and we get to see Nancy break down the clues like only she can.

Uncover the mystery in the first sneak peek from Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, an all-new sleuthing adventure coming to theaters on March 15 from Warner Bros., Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production and Red 56.

The iconic mystery solving teenager from the classic Nancy Drew books is back with an all-new feature length film that will keep you guessing until the very end! The clip from Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase follow's Nancy Drew and her friends teaming up to take down high school bully, Derrick.

Related: Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Trailer: Sophia Lillis Is the Teenage Sleuth

Sophia Lillis made her debut in the Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror novel IT, which went onto be a huge blockbuster and thrust Lillis into the spotlight in a big way. Now she gets to lead her first feature film as Nancy Drew, in a remake of the classic 1939 caper based on Mildred Wirt Benson's book, written under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene.

The story is actually the second case Nancy takes on in the long-standing book series, though it's one of her most popular mysteries and has been adapted a few times over the years. Benson herself considered it to be a personal favorite.

Nancy Drew is a super smart high schooler with a penchant for keen observation and deduction, and she has quite the way with a skateboard. Visiting for the summer, she stumbles upon the haunting of a local home. A bit of an outsider struggling to fit into her new surroundings, Nancy and her pals set out to solve the mystery, make new friends and establish their place in the community.

Sophia Lillis is the latest actress to bring Nancy Drew to life. She was first placed by Bonita Granville in1939, though that version took some liberties with the story playing out. Nancy Drew was created by publisher Edward Stratemeyer to accompany his popular Hardy Boys book series.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase also stars Zoe Renee, Mackenzie Graham, Laura Slade Wiggins, Sam Trammell, Linda Lavin, Andrea Anders, Jay DeVon Johnson, Andrew Matthew Welch, Jon Briddell, Josh Daugherty, Evan Castelloe, and Jesse C. Boyd.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is directed by Katt Shea from a script by the screenwriting team of Nina Fiore and John Herrera. Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman and Chip Diggins serve as producers while Wendy S. Williams is on board as executive producer. The movie hits theaters on March 15th, 2019. The first clip comes directly from Warner Bros.