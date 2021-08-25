While Warner Bros. have been expressing their desire to bring more DC properties to HBO Max and expand their extended universe in a similar way to Disney and Marvel, the overall DC universe will be growing next year thanks to a new addition to the CW's roster of DC shows in the form of Naomi, the live action series that will adapt the comic-book series of the same name. The news broke of a series order for the show earlier in the summer, but there has been little to go for fans as to what the series will actually be bringing to The CE family. Now writer and executive producer Ava DuVernay has confirmed with a tweet that filming is underway on the series, as well as giving a glimpse of the series slate and logo design.

Day 1. Take 1. Season 1. NAOMI. ???????? pic.twitter.com/AZePmk8bm6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 23, 2021

Fans were instantly on board to show their love and support for both the writer and the show itself, and it looks like Naomi will be bringing another hit DC property to The CW. The show is being co-written by Arrow scribe Jill Blankenship, and will see Kaci Walfall as Naomi, as her world is shook by a major supernatural event, which she takes on the task of investigating only to discover that it not only the world that is about to be shaken to the core. The comic series sees the Earth succumbing to hundreds of years of abuse which leads to the collapse of its protective layer, allowing radiation from the sun to ravage the planet and all living on it. Twenty-nine people are given superhuman abilities, with many of them ending up in a war.

DeMane Davis will be directing a number of episodes, as well as executive producing, and expressed her thanks for being part of the project to bring Naomi to life. "Growing up, I would scarf down Cap'n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don't think I imagined this," Davis said. "I'm forever grateful to [Naomi co-executive producer] Ava [DuVernay] for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go 'home' and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift."

Starring in the show alongside Kaci Walfall are a host of TV regulars including Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven), Mary-Charles Jones (Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix), Will Meyers (Gotham), and Daniel Puig (The System).

Like Marvel's current slate of upcoming shows, the number of new DC based TV series coming to screens is continuing to grow at pace, delivering some characters that will be unfamiliar to many. If done right, then there are endless possibilities to the number of new additions that can be added to that ever-growing list, although there are also some who will question what happens when the superhero bubble burst and people stop caring about the huge number of shows currently being made. Thankfully, it looks like that is not going to happen for some time yet. Naomi will premiere on The CW sometime early next year.