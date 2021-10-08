We now have a date for the return of Nash Bridges to the small screen. As previously reported, the TV series is getting a revival as a two-hour movie on USA Network with both Don Johnson and Cheech Marin returning to reprise their roles. The Nash Bridges movie has now been set for a release on Thanksgiving weekend when it airs on Saturday, Nov. 27.

At this time, the plan is to test the waters with this Nash Bridges movie, but if enough people tune in, USA Network may launch a full-on series revival. Its odds of success seem well enough with the original lead stars back on board, but will the movie be able to recapture that same feeling of the TV show years ago? Fans will certainly be intrigued but it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Bill Chais wrote the script for the revival with Greg Beeman directing. Johnson and Cheech Marin are reprising their roles as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department's Special Investigations Unit. Original Nash Bridges cast member Jeff Perry also returns. Newcomers to the cast for the two-hour revival movie include Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, and Bonnie Sommerville.

Don Johnson, Bill Chais, and Greg Beeman are executive producing alongside Carlton Cuse. While Cuse was not involved with this new project creatively, he was the original series creator and gives his stamp of approval with his involvement in the movie. Village Roadshow Television is producing.

Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons on CBS from 1996-2001. While the ratings were high, the series had just grown too expensive for the network to continue producing, leading to what some fans would say was a premature cancelation. It was also reported at the time that Don Johnson was looking to move on, though he has obviously come around to revisiting that world again if that's the case. Carlton Cuse went on to serve as the showrunner for Lost, finding his own success elsewhere as well.

"We're in heavy prep for a reboot of Nash Bridges... So we find Nash some years later and Cheech Marin is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry," Don Johnson said of the revival on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year. "We've got a pretty exciting show that we're prepping in San Francisco right now."

Per a previous report by THR, the Nash Bridges movie picks up with Johnson's character "still running San Francisco's Special Investigations Unit and confronting a changing city, a new boss and a world in which police work focuses on modern data-crunching and predictive policing."

When the project was previously announced in 2019, Johnson also told The Talk, "We're writing it now and it's a two-hour television film, and they're looking at it as kind of a way to launch it again as a series. Good Lord, I don't know how I feel about that."

Nash Bridges, the new movie, will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 27 on USA Network. This news comes to us from Deadline.