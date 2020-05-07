National Treasure 3 is still in active development, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. In addition, the studio is working on a National Treasure Disney+ series. Back in January, it was reported that Chris Bremner was attached to write the new script for the long awaited sequel. Bruckheimer has promised the movie since 2008, though there have been conflicting messages over the years.

In a recent interview, Jerry Bruckheimer was asked about National Treasure 3. We haven't heard any news about the project since Chris Bremmer was brought on to reportedly pen the screenplay earlier this year. While Bruckheimer has been the franchise cheerleader over the years, nothing has really come of it. Regardless, the producer is still very excited and announced another franchise project. He had this to say.

"We're certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we're working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active... The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It's the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast."

According to Jerry Bruckheimer, American Treasure 3 is further along in the development process than the Disney+ TV series. "The film version is being written right now," says Bruckheimer. "The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes." This is certainly exciting news, but fans have been waiting for what seems like forever to see the sequel. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Jerry Bruckheimer previously revealed that a script for National Treasure 3 was completed in 2010. However, when asked about it 2012, Nicolas Cage had not heard anything about it at all. Disney boss Bob Iger said there were no plans to make a third installment back in 2016, but he did confirm that Bruckheimer had spoken to the studio about continuing the franchise frequently. As for the TV series, it will more than likely be welcomed by fans of the big screen installments, but it is unclear if they'll want to see a younger cast take on a similar story without a new movie.

National Treasure 3 is still in active development, though it's unclear if and when we'll see the finished results on the big screen. Nicolas Cage has just signed on for his first-ever television role as Joe Exotic in the upcoming scripted Tiger King series, but he seems more than willing to revisit the Benjamin Gates at some point down the line. Jerry Bruckheimer has been promising the third installment for over a decade now, so let's hope it actually gets done this time, along with the new Disney+ TV series. The interview with Jerry Bruckheimer was originally conducted by Collider.