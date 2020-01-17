Is National Treasure 3 actually happening? According to a new report, Disney has the highly anticipated sequel in active development with Chris Bremner attached to write the script. The studio reportedly has Jerry Bruckheimer on board too, who has promised the movie since 2008. Bruckheimer even confirmed that a first draft of the script was complete back in 2010, which has more than likely been ditched by this point in time. Whatever the case may be, it looks like we're going to see Nicolas Cage back as Benjamin Gates in the near future.

The National Treasure 3 news comes from a report about Chris Bremner writing the Bad Boys 4 script. Bremner is certainly getting busier, but these next two projects should be huge, if they end up both hitting the big screen in the next few years. Over the years, talks of the National Treasure franchise have given off mixed signals. While Jerry Bruckheimer has been saying everything is happening, there have been some conflicting reports.

When asked, Nicolas Cage said about National Treasure 3 back in 2012, "I have not heard any news about a third one at this time." Disney boss Bob Iger also addressed the situation, noting that there were no talks happening in 2016. "We have done two, and yes they were really fine movies," said Iger. "I know Jerry Bruckheimer who produced them has had conversations with our studio a number of times about it, and there have been some developments along the way, but as of right now we have not green-lit as we say, a National Treasure 3."

A lot has changed for Disney in the past few years and they are on the hunt for new original content. Disney+ launched in November and there isn't a whole lot to choose from on the streaming platform when compared to the competition. That's not to say that National Treasure 3 would be going straight to Disney+, but it would end up there eventually. Maybe Jerry Bruckheimer and Bob Iger have something else in mind, which could be a TV series like The Mandalorian. The story could be expanded upon and would give fans of the franchise even more to look forward to.

With that being said, the original report states that National Treasure 3 is currently being written. This suggests that it will be a traditional movie shown in theaters, though we really don't have any other information. Someone needs to talk to Nicolas Cage, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Bob Iger to see if we can get an official confirmation on this. For now, all we have is a tiny little blurb mentioned in passing at the bottom of an article from The Hollywood Reporter. Hopefully we'll get an official update in the coming weeks since fans have been waiting a very long time to hear any news about the project.