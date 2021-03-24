Sling on that adventure bag. National Treasure is coming back, this time as a TV show on Disney+. The series has been handed the official green light by Disney and will see the franchise continue on the small screen. What's more, the show will feature a Latina in the leading role, which means Nicolas Cage will not be leading another treasure hunt as Benjamin Gates. Though there is still a good chance Cage will/can be involved in some capacity.

According to multiple reports, the National Treasure TV show is a go and will consist of a ten-episode first season. Original producer and Hollywood titan Jerry Bruckheimer is on board, as are original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who are said to be reimagining the franchise for the streaming age. Mira Nair is set to direct the show. There is no word yet on who will play the leading role but the character is named Jess Morales. She is described as "a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure."

While no casting has been confirmed, and plot details remain vague, it is said that Jess Morales will be "taking the torch from Benjamin Gates." That does imply that Nicolas Cage will be involved. Perhaps taking on a role not unlike Patrick Gates, played by Jon Voight, in the original 2004 action/adventure movie. But it appears this will not be a full-on reboot. Rather, this will indeed take place in the same universe. That is of particular importance, as it relates to another long-awaited project that has been in development at Disney for some time.

We've heard for years now that National Treasure 3 may be happening. Jerry Bruckheimer, at one point, said development of the sequel and the TV show were happening alongside one another. Not so much that one project would happen and not the other. Most recently, Chris Bremner was brought on to write the long-gestating third installment. So, since the TV show isn't going the reboot route, the movie could possibly still happen after the series gets going. Whatever the case, Disney certainly still sees value in the franchise more than a decade after the second movie initially hit theaters.

National Treasure, directed by Jon Turteltaub, was originally released in 2004. The movie proved to be a big hit, taking in $331 million at the global box office. A sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, followed in 2007, with Turteltaub and the core cast returning. Despite not being as well-liked, critically speaking, the sequel was an even larger hit, amassing $457 million globally. Talk of a sequel has been on again, off again, ever since. Nothing has come to fruition, until now. But the advent and massive success of Disney+ in the streaming world has opened new doors for the studio's dormant franchises. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.