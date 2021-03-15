Naya Rivera fans are not happy with the 2021 Grammys after the late Glee actress was left out of the In Memoriam tribute segment. Rivera sadly passed away in July 2020 after accidentally drowning during a boating trip with her 4-year old son. The Glee actress was nominated in 2010 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Don't Stop Believin,'" but lost out to "Hey, Soul Sister" (Live) by the pop/rock band Train.

While Naya Rivera wasn't shown during the Grammys broadcast for the In Memoriam segment alongside Little Richard, Gerry Marsden, John Prine, Kenny Rogers, and others, she was included with more than 1,000 others listed in the Grammys' online Memoriam. Regardless, her fans are not happy with decision to leave her out of the broadcast and are sharing their thoughts on social media. "So disappointed in the Grammys for not including Naya Rivera who gave so much to the music industry, so let's all just take today remembering Naya the way the Grammys couldn't," said one fan.

Another fan posted, "Naya Rivera being left out of the in memoriam... it's not sitting right with me," while another said, "since the recording academy failed to include Grammy-nominated Naya Rivera in the tribute, please take some time to think about her today." Another Rivera and Glee fan states, "It doesn't matter if she didn't have a solo musical career of her own, she made history through Glee. you don't find a voice like hers anywhere, she was unique. her covers were bigger than many." The Recording Industry Association of America has yet to respond to the social media criticism.

This is not the first time that Glee have been angry with the Grammys and their In Memoriam segment. Cory Monteith died in 2013 at the age of 31 after an accidental overdose, and while his name was shown in the broadcast during the In Memoriam tribute, his name was misspelled. "They misspelled Cory Monteith's last name. Proofreading is a lost art. And in this case, a loss of respect too," said one Glee fan at the time of the incident.

2021 Grammys host Trevor Noah opened the 2021 In Memoriam segment by directing viewers online to see the full list of tributes, but Naya Rivera fans are still angry about the decision to leave her out of the broadcast. Regardless of the Grammys snubbing Rivera, her fans are currently paying tribute to her on social media. Back in July 2020, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub stated that Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru. "She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ayub said. The Glee actress saved her 4-year old son's life, but the current was too strong in the notorious lake for her to get back on the boat. You can head over to the official Grammy website to read the full In Memoriam list.

