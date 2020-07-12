Lea Michele has deactivated her Twitter account following the disappearance of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera. It is unclear why the actress decided to delete her account at this particular time, though she did receive an onslaught of negative tweets involving Rivera over the past few days. Rivera has been missing since Wednesday, July 8th. Ventura County law enforcement are almost certain that the actress drowned. "There's no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 percent just a tragic drowning," says Sgt. Shannon King.

Lea Michele has not publicly commented on Naya Rivera's disappearance at this time. She deleted her Twitter account yesterday (July 11th), after Glee fans were urging the actress to make a statement. Some posted incredibly terrible things about the actress, which may have been why she deleted the account. Michele has been in the middle of some public controversy after former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware alleged that the actress made her life a "living hell" on the set when posting her support of Black Lives Matter. Others, including Gerard Canonico and Heather Morris agreed with Ware and her opinion about how Michele treated her co-stars, which led to an apology from the actress on Instagram. The Instagram account is still up, and as of this writing, her apology on June 3rd was her last traditional post.

Naya Rivera's friend and former Glee co-star Heather Morris has been actively trying to help look for her friend. She has been tweeting at the Ventura County police department to see if she can organize a foot search with fellow friends and family who are desperate for answers. So far, she has not heard back from law enforcement, though they have been keeping people up to date on social media. Today, they will be searching the cabins along the lake for a second time to make sure nothing has changed.

As for the relationship between Naya Rivera and Lea Michele, it sounds like it was a rocky one, which seems to indicate a pattern. Michele has reportedly gained a reputation in the entertainment industry as being difficult to work with. In Rivera's 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, she took some time to address Michele, along with their professional and personal relationship. You can read what she had to say about her former co-star below.

"I don't hate Lea, and I never have. [But] I think [she] didn't like sharing the spotlight. She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me... Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong."

Lea Michele might not make a public statement about Naya Rivera any time soon. She may need time to process everything that is going on, just like the rest of Rivera's friends and family. While Michele has largely been absent from social media since June, she did post a story in Instagram on July 3rd from a hike she took. In the image, the actress is wearing a mask and showing off her pregnant belly. Lea Michelle's Instagram Story has since expired, but you can see the hiking image below.