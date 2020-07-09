Naya Rivera, best known as an actress for her work on Glee, is missing. Rivera, 33, had taken a trip to Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son. She was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday while renting the boat. Rivera and her son were seen together. Around four hours later, the pontoon boat was spotted drifting by another boater. Rivera was nowhere to be found and her son, Josey, was wearing a life vest and sleeping.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began searching for Naya Rivera on Wednesday but was unable to find her. It is presumed she drowned at this time. The lake has been closed to the public while the search continues. The Los Angeles County Fire Department is now providing assistance in the search, which resumed this morning. Authorities had identified the missing person as Rivera in a tweet before confirming that the search would continue the following morning.

"The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

Though difficult to get information, the young child said they had gone swimming but that her mom never got back in the boat. Authorities have been searching from air and with a dive team. Naya Rivera's purse and an adult life jacket were found on that boat, in addition to her car, a black Mercedes G Wagon, which was found in the parking lot. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department Capt. Eric Buschow, her son is in good health.

"He's in good health. The family is going through a very traumatic time right now."

Naya Rivera starred Santana Lopez on Fox's hit show Glee. Rivera appeared on the show from 2009 to 2015. That was not Rivera's first gig in TV though, as she appeared in her youth on shows like The Royal Family, Family Matters and The Bernie Mac Show. Some of her other credits include Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water. Rivera also had a music career, releasing the song Sorry with Big Sean in 2013. Rivera was previously married to actor Ryan Dorsey. They separated in 2018. The two share custody of Josey. On Tuesday, Rivera shared a photo of herself and her son on Twitter, which was her final post, with the following caption.

"Just the two of us."

Several of Naya Rivera's former co-stars and other celebs have tweeted out their love and support. Jackee Harry posted a video of a scene they shared together on The Royal Family. Heather Morris, who also starred on Glee, took to Instagram saying the following.

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."

Demi Lovato, who starred on several episodes of Glee, also posted a photo of a candle to her Instagram stories. The photo was captioned with, "Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound." We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by CBS.