Glee actress Heather Morris has offered up her services to help find her friend and former co-star Naya Rivera. The Ventura County police department has also provided an update on their ongoing search for Rivera, who has been missing since July 8th. It is believed that she drowned in a tragic accident after her 4-year old son was found alone in a rental boat. Employees went to recover the boat after the rental time was up, only to discover Rivera's son wearing a life jacket and stating that his mother did not come back up after diving in the water.

Naya Rivera's friends and family want to do anything they can to help investigators locate the actress. Her friend Heather Morris has been tweeting at the Ventura County police department to get some kind of answer pertaining to a small foot search that she wants to conduct. As of this writing, she has yet to get a response. You can read one of the messages she sent to law enforcement below.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way."

Heather Morris has taken to social media multiple times to praise the work of investigators trying to locate Naya Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on their search mission and their methods. One of the video clips released shows just how extremely low underwater visibility is at Lake Piru. Another clip shows off a floating drone that is being towed behind a boat for "side scan sonar, dogs and divers."

The drone is taking footage and playing it on an attached computer. However, it just goes to prove how bad the visibility is in the lake, which is 2 miles long. The maximum depth of the lake is 130 feet, which complicates things even further for the search of Naya Rivera. The search for the former Glee actress was scheduled to begin again this morning. Searches of the cabins along the shore had already been searched, but the team is doing another round today. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office had this to say earlier today.

"In today's search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake."

Investigators are almost 100% certain that Naya Rivera did not get back out of the water and note that the cabins were all unoccupied. "There's no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 percent just a tragic drowning," Sgt. Shannon King explains. For now, authorities are checking the cabins once more to make sure that nothing has changed.

Heather Morris and Naya Rivera starred on Glee together as Brittany S. Piece and Santana Lopez, respectively. They were in a relationship on the show and are good friends off camera. Morris is still reaching out to law enforcement to see she and some friends can conduct their foot search for Rivera, and she promises to keep reaching out to see if there is anything she can do to help. At this time, it seems we'll have to let the investigators do their job and hope they come up with something soon. You can see some of the tweets below, thanks to Heather Morris' Twitter account.

want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

1/2 Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020