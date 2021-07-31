Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will reprise the role of Nebula in the MCU several times over the next few sequels and installments, beginning with an appearance in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress recently teased the humor in Thor's next adventure, though was quick to clarify that this does not necessarily mean that the aggressively deadpan Nebula will suddenly be cracking jokes.

"Taika really brought out the bonkers side. I think everyone is just really, really funny and bonkers and wild...I don't know if it's personal [levity]. Like I don't think [Nebula's] finding herself funny or being funny, but in her seriousness I think we will find her funny, and just the pure aggression that we've tapped into."

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Thor: Love and Thunder will be unleashing the laughs with both barrels, as Waititi's previous Marvel effort, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok still stands as one of the franchise's funniest outings. This will be the first time that the filmmaker has presented us with his iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it sounds like Waititi plans to make it his own.

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, we have known for some time that Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster and join the pantheon of MCU heroes as The Mighty Thor. The actress previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of the God of Thunder will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Thus, we can safely assume that Thor: Love and Thunder will be taking inspiration from The Mighty Thor comic book run. Written by Jason Aaron with artwork from Russell Dauterman, the comic book run saw Jane Foster suit up as the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

It is unclear how Nebula and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy will factor into the movie, but with Hemsworth's Avenger leaving Earth alongside Star-Lord and the rest of the crew at the climax of Avengers: Endgame it is likely that the movie will begin by catching audiences up with their cosmic adventures since then.

As for the Guardians of the Galaxy's own franchise, Chris Pratt recently revealed that the volume 3 will begin filming later this year. "We will be shooting that at the end of this year and the beginning of next year, so like November to maybe April," the actor explained.

So, there is much more Nebula to come, with Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. This comes to us from Collider.