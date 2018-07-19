Like The Karate Kid? Of course you do. From The Karate Kid, the iconic '80s film that sent a generation of kids rushing to enroll in karate classes, NECA has unleashed a new set of 8" clothed figures, straight outta Reseda, California. These clothed action figures include Daniel, Mr. Miyagi, and Johnny in his skeleton Halloween costume.

Daniel comes with bonsai tree, Japanese sanders, alternate hand holding chopsticks, bottle of car wax and buffer accessories. Mr. Miyagi comes with bonsai tree and alternate hand holding chopsticks. Skeleton Johnny comes with a Walkman accessory.

Set of three includes:

1 X Daniel

1 X Mr. Miyagi

1 X Skeleton Johnny

Each fully articulated figure stands approximately 8" tall and features an authorized likeness. All come with window box packaging and should be expected in February 2019.