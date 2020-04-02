Neil deGrasse Tyson is more of a Marvel man, thanks to their attention to science. The astrophysicist revealed the news on social media this morning while talking about superheroes and their powers. The Marvel vs. DC debate is something that has gone on for decades and it shows no signs of stopping any time soon. When it comes down to it, everybody has their own opinion on the subject, which Tyson learned rather quickly.

As for why Neil deGrasse Tyson is more into the Marvel superheroes, he says, "many of their superheroes started as scientists, or derive their powers from authentically fictional (rather than fantastically magical) science concepts." While that could be debated until the end of time, Tyson went on to question some of the science used in these comics and first took aim at Thor, which started with a picture of Chris Hemsworth. "Seems to me, if Thor is a god, with godlike powers, then he doesn't really need big muscles," declared the astrophysicist, which does make sense. However, Bro Thor or Fat Thor, from Avengers: Endgame was far from God-like.

Neil deGrasse Tyson wasn't done with the science of Thor just yet. He took aim at Mjolnir next, questioning its weight. Marvel Comics revealed that the iconic hammer weighs 42.3 lbs., which brought up some red flags for Tyson. He says, "...but they didn't specify where in the universe. That weight on the Mars moon Deimos, for example, corresponds to 140,000 pounds on Earth." All we need to know is that the hammer is heavy, that's really it."

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner was next on Neil deGrasse Tyson's list. "If Bruce Banner retains his original mass when he expands to become the Hulk, then his body must become less dense," notes the astrophysicist. "If so, then in his Hulked state, he'd have the density of a champagne cork. I'm just sayin'," concludes Tyson. This is also a good point, but a lot of Marvel fans really weren't interested in hearing scientific facts from an expert in the field. Whatever the case may be, Tyson was just having a bit of fun and then saved his most controversial opinion for last when he circled back to DC Comics. He had this to say.

"After much reflection on this matter, I've concluded that among superheroes with no superpowers, Iron Man beats Batman in a cage match, but Bruce Wayne beats Tony Stark. And Black Widow beats everyone."

Iron Man vs. Batman is another argument that has come up more than once over the years. Neil deGrasse Tyson is definitely in the Marvel corner here, though he does think Bruce Wayne would defeat Tony Stark without any special weapons. He did not explain why he believes Natasha Romanoff would be able to beat everyone, but that's his own opinion and doesn't really need an explanation. You can check out Neil deGrasse Tyson's Twitter thoughts on superheroes below.

As a scientist, I lean Avengers universe, if only because many of their superheroes started as scientists, or derive their powers from authentically fictional (rather than fantastically magical) science concepts. pic.twitter.com/eSdGhmU9Pq — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

In 1991 Marvel introduced a Thor’s Hammer trading card declaring Mjölnir to be made of the Asgardian metal Uru, weighing 42.3 lbs — but they didn’t specify where in the universe. That weight on the Mars moon Deimos, for example, corresponds to 140,000 pounds on Earth. pic.twitter.com/v984LzCJYr — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

If Bruce Banner retains his original mass when he expands to become the Hulk, then his body must become less dense. If so, then in his Hulked state, he'd have the density of a champagne cork. I’m just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/XOielzut72 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

Seems to me, if Thor is a god, with godlike powers, then he doesn't really need big muscles. pic.twitter.com/4JC4LbGWeT — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

After much reflection on this matter, I’ve concluded that among superheroes with no superpowers, Ironman beats Batman in a cage match, but Bruce Wayne beats Tony Stark. And Black Widow beats everyone. pic.twitter.com/gWw7gzVcSN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020