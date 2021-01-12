To say that Netflix's 2021 movie release slate is stacked might be the understatement of the year. The streaming service has long been king of the hill, boasting nearly 200 million subscribers worldwide. And they are not messing around when it comes to giving those subscribers what they want; premium content. Case in point, the company has revealed its entire slate for the year, which includes at least one new movie per week, every single week.

Netflix recently released a trailer previewing its 2021 movies, which along is a dizzying amount of footage, stars and filmmakers. The company also went into greater detail in a press release, listing all 70 of its original movies coming down the pipeline before year's end. This includes, but is not remotely limited to, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio (and a massive ensemble), Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the third entries in The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys trilogies, R.L. Stine's Fear Street trilogy, the long-delayed The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams and much, much more.

Among the huge number of stars bringing their work to Netflix this year include but are also not limited to Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer. Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot are set to star in Red Notice, an original thriller that was originally set up at Universal as a theatrical release. Netflix stepped in and put up the huge budget instead to get the trio of big stars for themselves.

This will give Netflix a monstrous advantage throughout the year. No other studio or streaming service on the market can compete with that sort of output. WarnerMedia has a slew of big debuts coming to HBO Max since the studio's entire 2021 slate will debut on the service and in theaters simultaneously. Even so, it won't be anywhere near what Netflix is doing, in terms of sheer volume.

It goes to show just how deep Netflix's pockets have become. Paying for 70 movies, of any size, is a dizzying amount of money. Then having to compensate all of this talent, produce massive blockbusters and not get any money back at the box office is a truly major undertaking. Be that as it may, this what they do and it's how they are managing to stay one step ahead of the competition. You can check out the full list of movies coming in 2021, all of which will arrive via the Netflix streaming service.