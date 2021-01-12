To counter both WarnerMedia's impressive slate and the thrilling revelations from the recent Disney Investor Day event, streaming giant Netflix has now released a trailer showcasing their 2021 projects, which includes all their original movies, and even gives us a glimpse at the return of Leonardo DiCaprio in director Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. Lasting nearly three minutes, the trailer teases an exciting year ahead for Netflix, with the streaming service aiming to release a new original movie every week.

Don't Look Up finds Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of astronomers who try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet in six months. Directed by The Big Short and Vice filmmaker Adam McKay, Don't Look Up is sure to have the same satirical edge as his previous endeavors and will no doubt boast several standout performances.

Also on the agenda is the big budget action thriller Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Johnson stars as the INTERPOL agent, who is also of course the world's greatest tracker, with Gadot as the world's greatest art thief, and Reynolds as the world's greatest conman. Because if they aren't the best in the world at what they do, then what's the point?

Netflix's action venture does not stop there though, with the streamer also due to release director Zack Snyder's zombie heist flick Army of the Dead. Starring an ensemble cast lead by Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, the movie follows a group of mercenaries who carry out a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak and was recently described by Snyder as a "full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie."

Alongside these delights we also have the final movies in the To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth trilogies, new movies from award-winning filmmakers including Jane Campion with The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and Paolo Sorrentino with The Hand of God, and several innovative takes on the western genre with The Harder They Fall and Concrete Cowboy, both of which have amassed incredible casts. Netflix are also continuing their dalliance with the horror genre with movies like the Fear Street trilogy and There's Someone Inside Your House, as well as bringing audiences a handful of bestselling book adaptations including The Woman in the Window and The Last Letter from Your Lover.

This year on Netflix will also see the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda with the musical Tick, Tick...Boom! and Halle Berry with the mixed martial arts drama, Bruised, as well as the family movie Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner, another foray into action with Jason Momoa's revenge thriller Sweet Girl, and Ryan Reynold and director Shawn Levy's sci-fi time travel adventure The Adam Project.

But that's not all, believe it or not, as we have yet to mention Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming thriller The Guilty, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's superhero comedy Thunder Force, Sandra Bullock's latest project, and the John David Washington and Zendaya drama Malcolm & Marie, which recently dropped a trailer of its own in haunting black and white.

While we wait to see whether 2021 will be an improvement on last year or not, we'll at least have a whole lot of material to keep us entertained. This comes to us courtesy of Netflix Film Club.