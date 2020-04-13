Netflix has just taken a major step forward in the comic book game. The streaming service has announced a new partnership with Boom! Studios, the comic book publisher behind Mouse Guard, Lumberjanes and many other original titles. Netflix had also previously acquired Millarworld, which is home to titles such as Kingsman and Kick-Ass. This new deal potentially makes them the biggest player when it comes to comic book adaptations outside of Disney, who owns Marvel, and WarnerMedia, who controls DC.

The first-look deal will see Netflix producing original movies and TV shows based on the titles produced by Boom! The publisher has been in business since 2005 and previously had a deal in place with 20th Century Studios. That deal is set to expire in January 2021 and things shifted after the Disney/Fox merger last year. Now, Boom! has set up shop at Netflix. Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix, had this to say in a statement.

"Boom! characters are innately special, they're colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us. We can't wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world."

No specific projects have been announced yet. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed yet either. Fox has previously been developing a Mouse Guard movie, which was given the ax by Disney following the merger. Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) was set to direct. It's possible the project could be resurrected, but that's purely speculative at this point. Boom! CEO and Founder Ross Richie had this to say in a statement.

"We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a streamer that is as prolific as we are. Boom!'s unique partnership model benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We're thrilled to continue our track record of translating our best-selling award-winning library with the best TV talent in the business but now with the undisputed leader of the new streaming era."

The deal will cover both live-action and animated projects. Netflix and Boom! previously partnered on an adaptation of The Unsound, which is in the works with director David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation). It seems that may have opened the door for something much larger. Comic book properties are amongst the most popular sources of inspiration for major movies and TV shows, which makes Boom!'s intellectual property potentially very valuable.

Boom! has several other projects in development at other studios, including Memetic with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, as well as The Empty Man, which is currently set to release in August via 20th Century Studios. Now, attention will shift to working with Netflix on future adaptations. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us directly from Boom! Studios.