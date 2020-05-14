One of the core appeals of Netflix, compared to other streaming services like Hulu or, more specifically, traditional TV, is that users aren't subjected to commercials. This allows people to binge their favorite shows more quickly, or watch a movie without interruption. It also saves people more time than they may realize, according to a new study. Roughly nine days worth of time every year.

Last year, Netflix said that its average user spends two hours per day watching content. The study used that number as a baseline to determine how much time the streaming service saves its users each year by not running ads. Traditional networks run roughly 18 minutes of commercials each hour, against 42 minutes of programming. With that, they estimate that Netflix saves the average user approximately 36 minutes per day. Carried out over the course of a year, that equates to 219 hours, or 9.1 days.

This is not to say that Netflix necessarily adds nine days to the life of its subscribers each year. But it does mean that those hours the average user spends on the service each day are put to better use. They can get through two full hours of content, as opposed to 82 minutes of content with 36 minutes of commercials. That time is more densely packed with content, not unwanted filler. It is easy to see why the company's no-ad strategy is so appealing. Other services like Hulu offer both ad-supported and ad-free versions. While free streamers such as Crackle or Tubi offer free content. The catch is viewers need to watch ads to view that content.

This is something that the industry is wrestling with as things move progressively towards streaming. Disney+ doesn't run ads, and HBO Max won't run them either when it launches later this month. But NBC's Peacock will go the Hulu route, offering an ad-supported or ad-free version. But the ad-free version will cost more. Meanwhile, traditional cable companies are seeing massive slowdowns in subscriber growth as more and more people follow the trend of cord-cutting. The downside is that standalone internet packages have become more expensive, as these companies are looking to make up the difference in revenue. So watching Netflix, or other streaming services, without ads, does have some hidden costs associated with it.

Another interesting wrinkle to add here in the current situation is that people are streaming a lot more than they used to. With stay-at-home orders still in place in the U.S. and in many countries around the world, Netflix and other services are becoming the go-to way for people to kill time. With that in mind, services without ads could be saving users even more time each day. Or, at the very least, allowing them to use that time more effectively, as it is purely dedicated to content, not commercials. This news comes to us via Reviews.com.