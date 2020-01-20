Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming to Netflix? Ted Sarandos, the streaming giant's chief content officer, would love for that to happen. It's also been rumored that other streamers are looking to work with the couple who have been all over the news for the past few weeks. Over the weekend a deal was reached for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relinquish their official duties as members of the British royal family, meaning they are left on their own to make some of their own dough.

Leaving the royal family behind came as a shock to Queen Elizabeth, who was not initially very happy about the situation. With that being said, she has now given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle her blessing and is reportedly proud of them. This is where Netflix could swoop in to deliver some of that much-needed non-Royal money. When asked about the possibility of working with the couple, Ted Sarandos said, "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure." Does this mean that a deal has been proposed? Probably not, but one can assure the contracts have already been drafted.

As it turns out, Netflix may be too late. According to sources close to the situation, Disney is already a few steps ahead since Meghan Markle is said to have landed a voiceover role with the studio. It has also been rumored that Prince Harry had already pitched his wife for the role to Disney boss Robert Iger at The Lion King remake premiere last year, which was months from when they announced their decision to sever ties with the royal family cashflow.

At this time, it seems that the battle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be between Netflix and Disney, if this ends up even being a reality. At this point, it just seems inevitable and Netflix seems like the right place, though Disney+ might be the ones to offer up more cash. On their new website, the couple state that they are hoping for more of a "hybrid royal role" and had said they planned to continue representing the queen, though they're cutting ties with the royal money aspect.

It has also been reported that Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace were not okay with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pursuing their own, outside interests in terms of money. This certainly points to a more progressive and commercial stance that could end up being quite lucrative for the couple and the Royal Family as a whole. We could end up seeing more deals like this go down in the future if it proves to successful. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, though Netflix and Disney are probably already starting the competition to get the couple. MSN was the first to report on Netflix wanting to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a project.