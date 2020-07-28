The 2020 Emmy nominations are in and Netflix is leading the pack by a wide margin. The streaming service scored a total of 160 nominations, setting a brand new record. HBO previously set the record in 2019 with 137 nods. Leading the way for Netflix is Jason Bateman's drug drama Ozark, which scored 18 nominations overall, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. Two of the service's other dramas, The Crown and Stranger Things, also landed spots in the top category.

Netflix's 160 nominations represent a huge lead over the rest of the pack. HBO had the second-most nominations with 107. The top five, which were comparatively far behind, was rounded out by NBC with 47, ABC with 36 and FX with 33. One of the most impressive elements of Netflix's dominance is that 52 different shows earned nods. Some of the shows that got in on the action were the smash hit docuseries Tiger King (six nominations), Ryan Murphy's Hollywood (12 nominations) and Dead to Me (four nominations). Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma had this to say.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television. Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart."

HBO's Watchmen took the top Emmys spot for a single show, earning a truly impressive 26 nominations. That was followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt's Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown 13). The Mandalorian managed to become a huge surprise, landing an Outstanding Drama Series nod, and giving Disney+ a seat at the table in a big way.

Netflix has an advantage over the competition, and it's a relatively simple one. The company spends billions on original content every year, attracting top industry talent. The sheer volume of movies and TV shows from A-list creators all but guarantees they will earn a great deal of love during awards season. But the level at which they are asserting dominance over the competition in just about every way is truly something. Netflix, during a recent quarterly earnings report, also revealed that they are nearing 200 million subscribers worldwide.

Some of the other noteworthy nominations for Netflix include two spots in the Outstanding Comedy Series category with Dead to Me and The Kominsky Method. Unbelievable and Unorthadox also both landed in the Outstanding Limited Series category. The 72nd Emmy Awards are set to be hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, who also serves as executive producer. The broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, September 20 on ABC. The 2020 Creative Arts Awards will air on the night before on September 19 on FXX. This news comes to us via Emmys.com.