With the hopes of attracting new subscribers, Netflix has launched a new site allowing anyone to watch some of their original content for free. Including movies like Bird Box and single episodes from popular series like Stranger Things, the selections are also said to be constantly changing, so different movies or shows from their library of Netflix Originals can go up at any given time. "We're looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience," a Netflix representative said in a statement.

Bird Box was one title from Netflix that got a lot of attention when it first began streaming on the service in 2018. Starring Sandra Bullock, the movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world overtaken by unseen entities. Because just one look at them will make anyone instantly turn violently insane, survivors can only traverse outside while completely blindfolded. According to Netflix, the movie was viewed over 45 million times worldwide within the first seven days after its debut.

Two other movies are being offered by Netflix with the launch of the free-to-watch selections. This includes the acclaimed drama The Two Popes with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, which premiered on the streaming service in the summer of last year. For their respective roles as Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, Hopkins and Pryce were both nominated for Oscars with screenwriter Anthony McCarten also up for Best Screenplay.

Netflix has also included a comedy from their movie library by featuring last year's Murder Mystery. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the movie stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a married couple who get caught up in a murder investigation while on vacation on a private yacht. A sequel was announced to be in development after it was named as the Favorite Comedy at the People's Choice Awards.

Pilot episodes for popular Netflix shows are also being streamed as Netflix is hoping viewers will subscribe after getting hooked by the first episode. Stranger Things, perhaps the most popular Netflix series of all, is a part of this lineup, encouraging anyone who's late to the party to finally get a taste of what the show is about. Premiering in 2016, the show is now three seasons in with plans for at least two more seasons in the works.

Also offering single episodes to watch for free on the streaming service are the comedy series Grace and Frankie; the ecological documentary series Our Planet; the reality dating series Love is Blind; the Central Park Five-based drama series When They See Us; the crime drama series Elite; and the DreamWorks Animation series Boss Baby: Back in Business.

As of now, Netflix's movies and shows that are free to watch can only be accessed on a computer browser or with an Android device. It is not currently available on iOS or the Netflix app. The free content is also available for internet users to watch worldwide. You can check out what's being offered to watch by visiting the official website at netflix.com/watch-free. This news comes to us from Deadline.