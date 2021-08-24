It's been 20 years since Marlon Wayans brought Scary Movie and it's sequels to screens, and now he's getting in the Halloween spirit again for a new comedy adventure for Netflix. Wayans will star in and produce the as yet untitled movie under the direction of Jeff Wadlow, from a scipt by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger and John R Morey. The Scary Movie series, and the various parody movies they inspired, were not exactly a serious movie, with the emphasis definitely on gross-out moments and having a swipe at some famous horror franchises along the way. It sounds like Wayans' new foray into the spooky comedy genre is a little more of a genuine affair.

The movie plot will see a teenage girl accidentally unleashing a spirit on Halloween, leading to a whole bunch of mayhem ensuing, including decorations coming to life and causing spooky chaos. This leads to the teen being forced to buddy up to save the town with the one person she really didn't want to rely on - her skeptic dad, played by Wayans.

Based on the synopsis, the movie sounds very much more in the family friendly Goosebumps vein than Wayans' Scary Movie films, which are certainly aimed at a more adult market. It also continues Netflix's run of projects with the actor, who starred in their rom-com Naked in 2017, and most recently Sextuplets in 2019, in which he appeared as all six main characters. The movie will be another show of range for Wayans, who having become known for controversial and risqué comedies like White Chicks has appeared a number of more serious roles such as GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and is currently starring with Jennifer Hudson in the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

As well as his movie output with Netflix, Wayans has also been producing content as part of an overall deal with another platform, HBO Max. Their deal includes a new show called Book of Marlon, which is currently in development, as well as a multi-act special and a stand-up special. The stand-up offering is Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, in which the comedian discusses his fears on stage. The special has the description of "What is Marlon's life-long fear? Exactly what you would expect: People with outie belly buttons. Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon's journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase... "You know what it is." His special is available now on HBO Max.

There is certainly nothing wrong with spreading yourself across the various streaming services available if you can manage it, and it seems like Wayans is having no problems doing just that. There is no word yet on exactly when the new Halloween movie will be arriving on Netflix, but we would expect to see it sometime around Halloween 2022.