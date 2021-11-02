Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid is the heartbreaking story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), desperately trying to provide for her daughter while escaping her abusive boyfriend, Sean (Nick Robinson).

At the same time, Alex has to care for, and sometimes rely on, her mentally ill mother, Paula, played by Qualley's real-life mom, Andie MacDowell. Alex's journey through minimum wage jobs and government assistance is a constant, soul-crushing battle. As soon as she gets one step forward, the dysfunctional people in her life are there to bring her two steps back.

Maid is the perfect show for the current economic state of our country. Many people can relate to Alex's struggles of living on minimum wage pay. Also, the series showcases the current pandemic of substance abuse in the United States. Another topic, not nearly talked about enough, is the crippling effects that emotional abuse can have on an individual.

Maid was a huge success among critics and audiences alike and everybody is eager to know if there will be a season two.

How Season 1 Ended

After Alex's heart-wrenching odyssey through abuse, homelessness, and custody battles, there is definitely some light at the end of the tunnel in the series finale. Alex has taken her daughter, Maddy, to a new home in Montana, where she plans on pursuing her college degree. At the same time, there are still some loose ends from her past life that have yet to be resolved.

Her abusive boyfriend, Sean, gave Alex full custody of their daughter upon realizing that his alcoholism makes him unable to function as a caregiver. But how long will that last? Sean is constantly going back and forth on where he stands with Alex and Maddy. His behavior is extremely erratic and who's to say that he might not end up on Alex's doorstep demanding custody?

At the same time, Alex's mom, Paula, is another loose end. At the last minute, Paula decided not to join Alex in Montana. Paula is still very sick and will most likely end up homeless again after her new relationship inevitably comes to an end.

Maid Was A Huge Success

Maid﻿ was definitely a binge-worthy series. After each episode, fans were eager to find out what was next for Alex's journey. It's refreshing to see character-driven dramas with female leads becoming so successful in recent days.

﻿Maid﻿ had an estimated 67 million viewers, keeping it neck and neck with Netflix's other great success, The Queen's Gambit. Much of the popularity was certainly due to the up-and-coming star, Margaret Qualley, playing opposite her real-life mother, Andie MacDowell. Qualley landed Maid after her scene-stealing role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Nick Robinson, another talented young actor, is definitely bringing in viewers as well. Robinson is constantly proving himself as an actor by taking risky roles and completely owning them. Another popular aspect of ﻿Maid﻿ is the fact that it will resonate with many individuals. The rat trap of minimum wage jobs, domestic abuse, and government assistance is something that many Americans can relate to. Maid was a story that needed to be told and now was the perfect time to tell it. ﻿

What The Cast Is Up To Now

﻿This is only the beginning for Margaret Qualley, who has some exciting projects coming up. Qualley will star opposite Christopher Abbott in the upcoming thriller ﻿Sanctuary, directed by Zachary Wigon and written by Homecoming's co-creator Micah Bloomberg. Qualley plays a dominatrix and the film takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room while her client, Hal (Abbot), attempts to end their relationship, resulting in drama and chaos.

Nick Robinson has been absolutely killing it in Hollywood, taking daring roles including Hulu's ﻿A Teacher﻿ where he plays a high school student groomed by his ﻿English teacher (Kate Mara), giving us an honest take on the abuse of power. Currently, Robinson doesn't have anything lined up, but we are all eager to see what role the talented young actor takes on next.

Andie MacDowell gives possibly her best performance to date as Alex's mother, Paula, a pot-smoking gypsy with undiagnosed bipolar disorder. In ﻿Maid, MacDowell steals every scene that she's in. ﻿MacDowell is set to star in Sofia Alvarez's, screenwriter of ﻿To All The Boys I've Loved Before, upcoming romantic drama, ﻿Along For The Ride﻿.

Has Maid Been Renewed For Season 2?

And now the question that everyone has been waiting for. Has ﻿Maid been renewed for a second season?

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to announce plans for continuing the ﻿﻿series. With that said, just because ﻿Maid﻿ was a limited series doesn't mean that the story won't continue. It is not uncommon for limited series to be renewed if they bring in the viewers like Maid certainly did.

The story came to a satisfying and uplifting conclusion, but there are many loose ends that could lead to the continuation of Alex's journey. The series could ﻿follow Alex as she takes on college while dealing with the people that she left behind. In an interview with ﻿Decider﻿, Maid﻿ creator Molly Smith Metzler stated that she is absolutely willing to continue the series. Of course, it is not only up to Metzler. With every show, there are many people and circumstances that must come together to create a second season.

Whether or not the series continues, ﻿Maid﻿ was undoubtedly a spectacular, and important, show that should be seen by all.